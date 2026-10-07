Erling Haaland stance on Arsenal or Barcelona move now revealed amid growing Man City uncertainty

Erling Haaland would reportedly prefer a move to Barcelona over Arsenal if Manchester City are relegated as part of their ongoing financial case.

The Norway striker is also attracting interest from Real Madrid, with a move to either Spanish giant understood to be particularly appealing at this stage of his career.

However, Haaland's future could ultimately depend on the punishment handed to City after the club were found guilty of 114 financial breaches.

Erling Haaland would prefer Barcelona over Arsenal

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates / Sportimage

According to emerging reports, Haaland would actually favour Barcelona over Arsenal should City be forced to sell or face relegation.

The 26-year-old has long been a 'dream' target for the LaLiga giants, who are ready to pursue a deal if they receive any indication that the striker wants to leave the Etihad. The prospect of testing himself in Spain is understood to appeal to Haaland after several hugely successful seasons in England.

Real Madrid are also monitoring the situation, with a move to either Spanish giant described as 'enticing' for the prolific striker.

Meanwhile, the Gunners reportedly have the financial muscle to compete for Haaland after having funds available for potential deals for Vinicius Junior and Julian Alvarez that ultimately failed to materialise.

Arsenal and Real Madrid have also already made contact with Haaland's representatives over a potential move, although City are appealing against the Premier League's findings.

Will Man City be forced to sell Erling Haaland?

© Iconsport / Andrew Yates, Sportimage

At this stage, nothing can be ruled out when it comes to City's potential punishment.

Relegation would obviously create an extraordinary situation, but a points deduction, transfer embargo or another significant sanction could also dramatically change the club's ability to retain its biggest stars.

That is why the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona and Real Madrid are already positioning themselves rather than waiting for the final outcome.

For City, keeping Haaland would surely be the priority regardless of the penalty, but if the eventual sanctions are severe enough to force a major squad rebuild, the Norwegian could suddenly become the biggest prize on the transfer market.

And while Barcelona may currently have the advantage in terms of Haaland's preference, Arsenal have already shown they have the financial power to make the situation very interesting.