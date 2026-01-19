Bayern Munich 'open to the idea' of signing experienced Man City defender

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jan 2026 20:37

Bayern Munich are reportedly open to the idea of signing Manchester City defender John Stones next summer.

Stones joined Man City in the summer of 2016 from Everton and has made 290 appearances at the club, scoring 19 goals and registering nine assists.

The England defender has proved his quality over the years, having won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and the Champions League with Man City.

The 31-year-old defender has been plagued by injuries across his career, never starting more than 23 Premier League matches in any single season for Manchester City since 2016-17.

In 2025-26, Stones has managed only 13 appearances, and he is currently out injured along with Josko Gvardiol and Ruben Dias.

Several clubs eye move for John Stones

The defender has a contract at the club until the end of the season, but there is also a possibility he could stay.

According to a report from TeamTalk, the former Toffees defender is open to a possible move abroad, with Bayern Munich among clubs keen to sign him.

Vincent Kompany is apparently open to the idea of landing him next summer for free, where the defender will be reunited with his England teammate, Harry Kane.

Three Serie A clubs - AC Milan, Napoli and Como - are also interested in signing him, while there is also the reported option of Saudi Arabia and North America.

The City defender has also been linked with a move to Barcelona, but doubts remain whether the Catalan giants would be willing to spend money on him.

Summer transfer cannot be ruled out

© Imago / IMAGO / Sportimage

Stones previously admitted that he considered retiring after a tough 2024-25 season because of injury, but a move to Europe could revitalise his career.

Bayern are still working on securing a long-term contract for Dayot Upamecano, but they are not interested in signing players in January.

Everton are also interested in bringing Stones back to the club, but they could face strong competition from other heavyweight European clubs.