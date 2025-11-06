Could John Stones join La Liga giants on free transfer?

Manchester City defender John Stones has been reportedly linked with a move to Barcelona, who could look to sign him for free next summer.

The England defender is in his 10th season at City after moving from Everton in 2016, and has made 285 appearances in all competitions.

Stones has enjoyed a trophy-laden career at Man City, where he has won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League.

The 31-year-old has made only four starts in the Premier League this season, and his long-term future at the club is in doubt, with his contract set to expire at the end of the season.

Barcelona eye move for Stones?

According to a report from Fichajes, Barcelona are one of the leading candidates to sign Stones, whose future seems to lie away from Manchester.

Unless he signs a contract extension at the Etihad Stadium, the versatile defender would depart for free, and Barcelona want to bank on his experience to strengthen their defence.

The report claim that the Blaugrana are looking for an experienced centre-back with leadership qualities, and they feel Jones has all the attributes which make him a perfect fit.

Jones can play as a centre-back as well as a full-back or defensive midfielder, and he has loads of Premier League and Champions League experience, and his tactical attributes have impressed the Catalan giants.

The La Liga champions are analysing the terms under which he could sign, as they feel Jones could revitalise their defensive line.

Could Stones still sign for Man City?

Pep Guardiola revealed earlier last month that the club will decide whether to offer Stones a new deal.

There is no doubt about his qualities, however, his injury problems could jeopardise his chances of extending his stay.

Last season, Stones managed only 11 Premier League appearances, and he admitted that he even contemplated retiring early due to chronic injury problems.

Meanwhile, Man City defender Nathan Ake is also struggling for game time and could leave the club in the January window.