Manchester City reportedly outline their asking price for defender Nathan Ake, who is open to a January exit amid interest from two Italian giants.

Manchester City defender Nathan Ake is reportedly prepared to leave in the January window for regular game time elsewhere.

The Netherlands international has struggled for regular game time this season, having been restricted to just one Premier League start.

In fact, Ake has been an unused substitute for three of Man City's last four competitive matches, including Sunday's 3-1 victory over Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old is currently behind Ruben Dias and Josko Gvardiol in the battle for the centre-back spots, while he is also facing competition from John Stones.

Ake eyeing Man City exit in January

A recent report claimed that Man City are open to selling the left-footed defender in next summer's transfer window.

However, according to Caught Offside, there is a possibility that he could leave the club before the end of the season.

Ake is said to be open to a January exit so he can enjoy regular playing time and put himself in a strong position to make the Netherlands squad for the 2026 World Cup.

The report claims that Man City are 'not actively' looking to offload Ake in the winter window, but they will consider his exit if they receive a suitable proposal.

The Citizens are said to value Ake in the range of €30m (£26.4m) to €35m (£30.8m) for a player who is under contract until the summer of 2027.

Which clubs are targeting Ake?

Crystal Palace have already identified Ake as a potential candidate to replace Marc Guehi, who is out of contract at the end of the season.

In addition to Palace, Ake is attracting interest from Juventus and Inter Milan ahead of the January transfer window.

The two Serie A giants both view the Dutchman's ability to play at centre-back and at left-back as an appealing quality.

A move to Juventus would see Ake play under new head coach Luciano Spalletti, while a switch to Inter would allow him to reunite with Man City loanee Manuel Akanji.