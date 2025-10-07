Manchester City and England defender John Stones admits that he considered retiring after a “tough” 2024-25 season because of injury.

The 31-year-old has had his fair share of injury and fitness issues over the years and has failed to start more than 23 Premier League matches for Man City in a single season since his debut campaign in 2016-17.

Stones was reduced to just six Premier League starts and was sidelined for more than 30 games in all competitions last season because of a succession of foot and hamstring problems, the latter ending his campaign in February.

The 83-cap England international has represented his country at five major tournaments, but he has not played for the Three Lions since October 2024 and is yet to play under new head coach Thomas Tuchel since his arrival in January.

However, Stones has been included in Tuchel’s latest England squad ahead of Thursday's friendly against Wales at Wembley and a 2026 World Cup qualifier against Latvia next Tuesday.

Stones was left in “very difficult place” after “tough” season with injuries

Speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live, Stones said: "Last season was tough for me, to the point where I thought about stopping”.

"I didn't want to do it. I had had enough of being so professional and trying to do everything right in my power, to then keep breaking down and not having the answers. It was a very difficult place to be in."

"There comes a point where you don't know why it happens and it is even harder when you put in so much effort, or you are ultra professional, to be able to play and be available," Stones continued.

"When that time comes and something happens, it would be easier to say 'well I didn't do X, Y and Z that's why' - but when you do it, it's then mentally challenging. Hopefully I don't go back to that place."

Stones has admitted that Man City chiefs have explored a potential parting of ways in the past, but the defender continues to "fight" for his place in Pep Guardiola’s team.

"My emotions were high. I wasn't thinking straight. I don't think deep down I would have ever done it [retired]," Stones admitted.

"I said years ago when City wanted me to have a new challenge, I said 'I am going to fight'. That's all I have known since I was a kid - why should I stop that now? So yes, there is that fight in me and that winning mentality that doesn't want to stop."

“It was a no-brainer” for Stones to link up with Tuchel’s England

Tuchel admitted last week that no England player is guaranteed a place in his squad after making the bold decision to leave out Jude Bellingham, Phil Foden and Jack Grealish for this month's international break.

However, the importance of Stones to Tuchel became evident in June when the Three Lions boss asked the defender to join his squad for a warm-weather training camp, despite being injured.

"My love for England, I think it's difficult to put into words. I love England so much - I love playing for England," Stones said.

"I have had some of the best moments in my career playing for England [and at] tournaments. When [Tuchel] said, 'will I come out and be with the guys and continue my training', it was a no-brainer.

"I wanted to be there, be around the guys. He saw it from so many points of view. I hadn't been around the team [and] he knew that I was lonely training by myself, being in a difficult spot.

"[But also] to be a presence, to be someone to speak to, a vent for the younger guys. I suppose knowing that someone [who is not fit] is willing to come and be part of a team, that shows a great deal to the lads that are coming into the squad and what England has and has created over the years.

"For me to come and show my face, offer advice, be a good teammate - it was a special moment."

Stones is in contention to start for England against both Wales and Latvia, and victory against the latter in Riga will secure the Three Lions’ spot at next summer’s World Cup.