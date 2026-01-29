Three players Man City could sign in summer transfer window including £100m target and two right-back options

By Oliver Thomas | 29 Jan 2026 22:00 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 22:37

Manchester City’s well-documented rebuild under the tutelage of sporting director Hugo Viana is close to completion following the statement arrivals of Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guehi in the January transfer window.

While versatile attacker Semenyo has joined from Bournemouth for £64m, centre-back Guehi recently arrived from Crystal Palace for a cut-price £20m, and both players have penned long-term contract at the Etihad Stadium.

While a number of departures are expected from Pep Guardiola’s squad this month, no further incomings are on the cards at Man City, as they soon shift their focus to priority summer targets ahead of the 2026-27 campaign.

Here, Sports Mole takes a closer look at three players who the Citizens could sign in the summer transfer window.

One of Man City’s summer priorities is to sign a new centre-midfielder who can primarily operate in a No.6 and/or No.8 position amid uncertainty over the long-term futures of captain Bernardo Silva - out of contract in June - injury-plagued Mateo Kovacic and Rodri, who has had his own fitness issues.

Nottingham Forest star Elliot Anderson is believed to be one of City’s leading targets and the 23-year-old England international fits the technical and physical profile of a player who can slot seamlessly into a Guardiola-style midfield.

Of all midfielders in the Premier League this season, Anderson remarkably ranks first for passes completed, forward passes completed, short passes, progressive passes completed, accurate passes into the final third, accurate crosses, duels won, touches, progressive actions and fouls suffered.

Recent reports have claimed that Anderson - who has also been linked with Manchester United - has his heart set on a summer move to Man City and Guardiola’s side are understood to have already made contact with the player’s representatives.

One potential stumbling block in City’s pursuit of Anderson is Nottingham Forest’s asking price, which is believed to be in the region of £100m for a player signed for only £35m from Newcastle United in 2024.

Tino Livramento | RB | Newcastle United

Since the departure of long-serving legend Kyle Walker, Man City have been tipped to sign a new right-back and this position remains under review despite the impressive rise of Matheus Nunes this season.

Newcastle’s Tino Livramento is considered a long-term target for the Citizens, who attempted to sign the 23-year-old last summer. However, they were put off by the Magpies’ reported £80m asking price and opted to pursue other targets in different positions.

Football Insider recently reported that Livramento, like Anderson, ‘has his heart set on a summer move to Man City’ and the defender is ‘eager’ to join Guardiola’s side, though Newcastle remain determined to keep hold of the three-cap England international.

Livramento, a dynamic, energetic and intelligent right-back who can also operate as a left-back, has faced repeated injury setbacks at Newcastle and is currently sidelined until March with a hamstring injury - he has missed 17 games in total across all competitions this season.

It remains to be seen whether Man City will re-consider a move for Livramento due to his fitness concerns or whether Newcastle will, in fact, drop their asking price, aware that they cannot demand such a high price for a player with his injury record.

If Man City do decide to bolster their right-back options and turn their attention away from Livramento, one player they may look to sign is Feyenoord teenager Givairo Read, who is understood to have attracted interest from a number of European clubs.

The 19-year-old has reportedly been placed on Man City’s transfer shortlist for the summer, but they could face competition for his services from Vincent Kompany’s Bayern Munich and Liverpool.

Read is a highly-rated, versatile right-back/wing-back who has amassed 50 senior appearances for Feyenoord and has thrived in attacking situations, contributing with four goals and 11 assists.

The Netherlands Under-21 international has shown in his homeland that he is comfortable on the ball, has lightning acceleration and can also be effective both in build-up play out wide or when stepping into midfield, traits that Guardiola likes for his full-backs.

However, like Livramento, Read has had his fair share of injury issues and has been sidelined since November of last year with a hamstring problem. He is also contracted to Feyenoord until June 2029, though they will likely entertain offers in the region of £25m to £30m, well below Livramento’s potential valuation.