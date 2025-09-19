Pep Guardiola is keen to avoid a repeat of last season’s “disaster” at the Emirates Stadium where his Manchester City side lock horns with Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Citizens endured a disappointing 2024-25 campaign in which they failed to win a major trophy and finished third in the top flight after losing nine matches, including a humbling 5-1 defeat at Arsenal in February.

Martin Odegaard’s second-minute opener was cancelled out by Erling Haaland shortly after the interval, but the Gunners scored four goals in the final half an hour through Thomas Partey, Myles Lewis-Skelly, Kai Havertz and Ethan Nwaneri to claim a statement victory and condemn Man City to their heaviest defeat of the Guardiola era.

Man City have already lost twice at the start of the new campaign, losing to Tottenham and Brighton before the international break, but they have since responded in admirable fashion with victories over rivals Manchester United and Napoli, beating the latter 2-0 in the Champions League on Thursday.

Guardiola is hoping to see his Citizens squad build on their recent successes and has made it clear that he wants to see his team produce a much stronger performance on the red side of North London against “extraordinary manager” Mikel Arteta.

Guardiola: “Arsenal are getting better... they don’t make mistakes”

“The last 15 to 20 minutes was a disaster,” Guardiola told reporters when reflecting on last season’s 5-1 loss to Arsenal. “We forgot to do what we have to do. After that, for Arsenal it was easy for them.

“Hopefully this season we can make more of a challenge because Mikel is an extraordinary manager.”

Guardiola has praised Arsenal’s transformation in recent seasons, adding: “They increase the squad in four or five transfer windows, it is an unbelievable squad and unbelievable team. It is one of the toughest opponents you can find right now in Europe.

“Step by step, window by window, Arsenal is getting better. Last season in Europe they make an incredible step forward. For me it is the most solid team, they don’t make mistakes, it’s an incredibly solid team.

“They have pace up front. They have set pieces with Nico [Jover], who was here, in every department we know it. I know the quality they have.

“We’ll see what we have to do and how players are fit and we try to complete and be a better team than last season, especially in the last 20, 25 minutes.”

Guardiola pleased with “good vibe” at Man City ahead of Arsenal trip

Man City have failed to win any of their last four league encounters with Arsenal and Guardiola is seeking to avoid an unwanted first in his managerial career on Sunday.

Although some regard the Gunners as "favourites by a mile" heading into this contest, Guardiola remains upbeat and is pleased with the attitude and application of his players in preparation for the trip to the Emirates.

“I know when my team is consistent because when you win six Premier Leagues you have been a machine, a consistent team and for that they have to prove more,” said the Catalan.

“But of course we arrive the week against United, Napoli and now Arsenal, I would say it’s not an easy week but in the Premier League, always it’s like that.

“What’s important is the feeling, the vibe of the team, the body language especially I am focused on that.

“The body language of the team has grown up. I’m pretty pleased for that. Win or lose, always we try, but when you see the team is in a good vibe that’s what you have to do.”

Man City and Arsenal - two teams hoping to compete with reigning champions Liverpool for the title this term - are currently separated by three points and six places in the Premier League table, with City down in eighth on six points and the Gunners up in second with nine points from four matches.

