Champions League Gameweek 2
Man City
Oct 14, 2026 8.00pm
Etihad Stadium
PSG

Team News: Man City vs. Paris Saint-Germain injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man City vs. PSG injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Manchester City lock horns with Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain in a blockbuster League Phase showdown at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday night.

The Citizens beat Porto 2-0 in Portugal on matchday one, while PSG thrashed Slovan Bratislava 6-1 in their opening fixture, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. PARIS SAINT-GERMAIN

 

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

PSG

Out: None

Doubtful: Senny Mayulu (leg)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Safonov; Hakimi, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Neves, Vitinha, Ruiz; Torres, Dembele, Kvaratskhelia

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