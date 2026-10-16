Premier League Gameweek 7
Man City
Oct 17, 2026 3.00pm
Etihad Stadium
Ipswich

Team News: Man City vs. Ipswich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

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Man City vs. Ipswich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
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Premier League leaders Manchester City welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens were beaten 4-2 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, while the Tractor Boys secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Fulham in the top flight last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MANCHESTER CITY vs. IPSWICH TOWN

 

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

IPSWICH

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; Ouattara O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn

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