Team News: Man City vs. Ipswich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Premier League leaders Manchester City welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.
The Citizens were beaten 4-2 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, while the Tractor Boys secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Fulham in the top flight last weekend.
Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.
MANCHESTER CITY vs. IPSWICH TOWN
MAN CITY
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland
IPSWICH
Out: None
Doubtful: None
Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; Ouattara O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn