Team News: Man City vs. Ipswich injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Premier League leaders Manchester City welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens were beaten 4-2 at home to Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League on Wednesday, while the Tractor Boys secured a dramatic 2-1 comeback win over Fulham in the top flight last weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Semenyo, Cherki, Doku; Haaland

IPSWICH

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Walton; Ouattara O'Shea, Diop, Davis; Palacios, Lukic; Fatawu, Enciso, Clarke; Emersonn