Team News: Man City vs. Fulham injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 10 Feb 2026 19:30

Manchester City welcome Fulham to the Etihad Stadium for their latest Premier League fixture on Wednesday night.

While the Citizens secured an important 2-1 comeback victory at Liverpool on Sunday, the Cottagers suffered defeat by the same scoreline at home to Everton on Saturday, and here, Sports Mole rounds up all of the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: Jeremy Doku (calf), Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel), Savinho (unspecified), John Stones (fitness)

Doubtful: Abdukodir Khusanov (head)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Donnarumma; Nunes, Dias, Guehi, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, O’Reilly; Bernardo, Cherki; Semenyo, Haaland

FULHAM

Out: Sasa Lukic (thigh), Tom Cairney (calf)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Leno; Tete, Andersen, Cuenca, Robinson; Iwobi, Berge; Wilson, Smith Rowe, Chukwueze; Jimenez