Team News: Man City vs. Aston Villa injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Oliver Thomas | 23 May 2026 16:00

Pep Guardiola will take charge of his 593rd and final match at Manchester City manager when his team play host to Aston Villa in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon.

The Citizens will finish as top-flight runners-up this season behind champions Arsenal, while Europa League winners Villa could finish the campaign in fourth of fifth position depending on the outcome at the Etihad Stadium.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all the latest team news for the two clubs.

MAN CITY

Out: None

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Trafford: Nunes, Stones, Ake, Ait-Nouri; Rodri, Bernardo; Savinho, Foden, Doku; Marmoush

ASTON VILLA

Out: Boubacar Kamara (knee), Alysson (groin)

Doubtful: Emiliano Martinez (broken finger)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Bizot; Bogarde, Lindelof, Mings, Maatsen; Luiz, Onana; Bailey, Rogers, Sancho; Abraham

Vote in the 2025-26 Sports Mole Readers' Awards!

Cast your votes for the 2025-26 Sports Mole Reader Awards' below - pick your Premier League player of the season, worst signing of the season, European player of the season and more.

Voting will be open until 11pm on Sunday, May 24, and the winners will be announced on Monday, May 25!