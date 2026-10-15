Latest Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Ipswich Premier League clash

Manchester City return to Premier League action on Saturday afternoon when they welcome Ipswich Town to the Etihad Stadium.

The Citizens currently sit top of the table after winning each of their opening six matches, including a statement 3-0 away victory over Liverpool last weekend.

However, Enzo Maresca’s side were beaten 4-2 by Champions League holders Paris Saint-Germain on home soil on Wednesday, bringing their eight-game winning streak in all competitions to an end.

Man City have been blessed with healthy squad over the last couple of games, and here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of the fixture with Gary O’Neil’s men.

MANCHESTER CITY INJURY LIST

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Man City have no injury or fitness concerns heading into Saturday’s contest.

Rayan Ait-Nouri was a notable absentee from the Citizens squad at Anfield, but he was back on the substitutes’ bench for the midweek defeat to PSG and should be available for selection this weekend.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

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Man City have no suspended players for this match, with Phil Foden available to return to the matchday squad after serving a three-game domestic ban since his red card against rivals Manchester United on September 13.