Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Sunderland clash: Mateo Kovacic, Rodri latest

Kovacic, Rodri latest: Man City injury list vs. Sunderland
Manchester City will be looking to record a third consecutive victory when they take on Sunderland at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

After leaving it late to beat Leeds United 3-2 last weekend, Man City had to come through a thrilling but nervy encounter against Fulham on Tuesday.

The Citizens saw their 5-1 advantage reduced to just a one-goal deficit at Craven Cottage as they scraped across the line to clinch a 5-4 victory

Pep Guardiola's charges will head into the weekend in second spot in the Premier League table, with five points separating them from leaders Arsenal. 

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of their meeting with Sunderland, who are sitting in sixth position. 

Mateo Kovacic

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic has been restricted to just two substitute appearances after undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer. The Croatia international is currently sidelined with an ankle problem, which is likely to keep him out until February. 

Rodri

Status: Major doubt

Type of issue: Thigh

Possible return date: December 6 (vs. Sunderland)

Rodri has not featured since he made a brief appearance against Bournemouth on November 2. The midfielder is working his way back from a hamstring issue, although Saturday's contest could come too soon with Man City keen to exercise cautiion. 

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no suspended players for Saturday's home game. 

