Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for Exeter FA Cup clash: Gvardiol, Dias, Savinho, Stones, Kovacic, Bobb latest

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jan 2026 15:00 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 16:49

Manchester City will be looking to claim their first win of 2026 when they welcome Exeter City to the Etihad Stadium for a third-round tie in the FA Cup on Saturday afternoon.

The Citizens concluded 2025 with eight straight victories in all competitions, but they have since kick-started the New Year with three consecutive draws, including a frustrating 1-1 draw with Brighton in the Premier League on Wednesday night.

Pep Guardiola sees his side sitting five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal and he is keen to avoid another setback this weekend amid the club’s growing injury concerns.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up Man City’s latest injury and suspension news ahead of the contest against League One side Exeter.

© Imago / News Images

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Josko Gvardiol suffered a tibial fracture in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend. The Croatian’s injury requires surgery and he is now in danger of missing the rest of the season.

© Imago / Sportsphoto

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

Ruben Dias was also forced off in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea last weekend after picking up a hamstring problem. The defender is facing between four and six weeks on the sidelines.

Savinho

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Savinho has missed Man City’s last two games with an unspecified injury and Guardiola recently revealed that the Brazilian winger could be ruled out for a "month and a half, two months".

© Imago / IMAGO / Visionhaus

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 28 (vs Galatasaray)

Oscar Bobb has missed Man City’s last five games in all competitions with a hamstring injury, but the winger is believed to be targeting a return before the end of this month.

© Imago

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones has been sidelined since the beginning of December and there is currently no timeframe for when the injury-prone defender could return to first-team action.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Guardiola confirmed at the end of last year that Kovacic “will be out for a while” and Man City “will wait on him for the last part of the season.”

Kovacic, who has only made two substitute appearances for the Citizens this season since undergoing Achilles surgery in the summer, is now suffering from calcification in his ankle/heel.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Manchester City have no suspended players for this match, but it is worth noting that both Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri are still away on international duty with Egypt and Algeria respectively at the Africa Cup of Nations.