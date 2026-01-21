Man City injury, suspension list and return dates vs. Wolves: Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, Matheus Nunes latest

By Matt Law | 21 Jan 2026 11:58 , Last updated: 21 Jan 2026 12:00

Manchester City will be looking to bounce back from successive defeats when they continue their Premier League campaign at home to Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola's side were beaten 2-0 by Manchester United in the Manchester derby last weekend before suffering a 3-1 loss to Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Man City's injury and suspension issues ahead of the game with Wolves, who are rock bottom of the Premier League table.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: February 21 (vs. Newcastle United)

A hamstring injury sustained against Chelsea has ruled Dias out for at least six weeks, with the Portugal international not expected back until the end of February.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Tibial fracture

Possible return date: Unknown

Gvardiol sustained a tibial fracture in the 1-1 draw with Chelsea earlier this month, and the Croatia international faces a fight to be available before the end of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Thigh

Possible return date: Unknown

Stones remains on the sidelines due to a thigh issue, with the England international not featuring for the Citizens since the start of December.

Savinho

Status: Out

Type of injury: Unspecified

Possible return date: Unknown

Savinho sustained an injury against Sunderland on New Year's Day, and a return date for the Brazilian attacker is unclear at this stage of proceedings.

Oscar Bobb

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Possible return date: January 28 (vs Galatasaray)

Bobb, who continues to be linked with a January exit, remains out with a hamstring issue, but the attacker could be back before the end of the month.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Ankle/Heel

Possible return date: Unknown

Kovacic, who underwent Achilles surgery over the summer, is dealing with calcification in his ankle/heel, and the midfielder faces a battle to return before the end of the season.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Wolverhampton Wanderers)

Gonzalez has missed Man City's last two matches with an unspecified injury, and the midfielder will need to be assessed ahead of the game with Wolves.

Status: Minor doubt

Type of injury: Illness

Possible return date: January 24 (vs. Wolves)

Nunes has missed Man City's last two matches due to illness, but the expectation is that the Portuguese will be back for the game with Wolves.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

Man City have no players suspended for this match.