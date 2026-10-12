Latest Man City injury, suspension news and return dates for PSG clash

Manchester City return to Champions League action on Wednesday night when they welcome holders Paris Saint-Germain to the Etihad Stadium for matchday two in the League Phase.

The Citizens enter this blockbuster battle after stunning Anfield to silence with a statement 3-0 win over Liverpool on Sunday to maintain their perfect record in the Premier League.

Enzo Maresca’s side were in action for the first time since an independent commission found them guilty of 114 charges for breaching the Premier League’s financial rules – City deny the allegations and have since lodged an appeal.

Man City had a healthy squad for their trip to Merseyside, and here, Sports Mole rounds up their latest injury and suspension news ahead of the mouthwatering fixture with Luis Enrique’s men.

MANCHESTER CITY'S INJURY LIST

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Man City have no injury or fitness concerns heading into Wednesday’s contest.

Erling Haaland, Antoine Semenyo and Nico O'Reilly all recovered from minor issues over the international break to start against Liverpool, and the trio will be available for selection once again against PSG.

MANCHESTER CITY'S SUSPENSION LIST

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Man City have no suspended players for this match, with Phil Foden available to return to the matchday squad after serving a three-match domestic ban since his red card against rivals Manchester United on September 13.