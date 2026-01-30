Spurs vs. Man City: Erling Haaland's record vs. Tottenham including overall wins, goals and assists

By Oliver Thomas | 30 Jan 2026 13:23 , Last updated: 30 Jan 2026 13:23

Fresh from ending a five-game goal drought, Erling Haaland seeks to build on an underwhelming tally of one Premier League strike in 2026 when Manchester City visit Tottenham Hotspur in gameweek 24 of the 2025-26 campaign.

The Norway international is still a ways above the rest when it comes to the Golden Boot race, but he has managed just one goal from his last six Premier League contests and was dropped for last weekend's 2-0 win over Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Haaland's deputy Omar Marmoush justified his selection over the Scandinavian with the opening effort in that clash, but the former was back in the starting XI and back among the goals against Galatasaray in the Champions League.

The 25-year-old's 27th strike of the season helped Man City secure a top-eight finish and a spot in the last 16 of the competition, although whether he will be retained in the first 11 for Sunday's fixture remains to be seen.

Nevertheless, Sports Mole has taken a closer look at Haaland's individual record against Tottenham ahead of Sunday's intriguing showdown.

Erling Haaland's record vs. Tottenham Hotspur

Played: 7

Won: 3

Drawn: 1

Lost: 3

Goals: 4

Assists: 1

Since joining Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2022, Erling Haaland has faced Tottenham Hotspur on seven occasions, all of which have occurred in the Premier League, and has helped the Citizens come out on top just three times.

The striker's debut against Spurs also saw his maiden goal in the fixture in January 2023, when he headed home from close range past Hugo Lloris to equalise for the Citizens, who went on to win the Etihad contest 4-2.

Haaland's first defeat against the North Londoners arrived later in the 2022-23 season, with Pep Guardiola's side firing a blank and losing 1-0 at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

The Norwegian failed to find the net in back-to-back matches versus Spurs, but he did provide an assist for Jack Grealish in a thrilling 3-3 draw at the Etihad in the 2023-24 Premier League campaign.

Haaland was the star of the show when Man City claimed a 2-0 success at Tottenham in May 2024 en route to winning an unprecedented fourth consecutive Premier League title, with the towering forward bagging a second-half brace in North London.

Man City's No.9 was unable to get his name on the scoresheet in 4-0 and 2-0 home defeats to Spurs in November 2024 and August 2025 respectively, but the Scandinavian striker netted the only goal of the game in a 1-0 away victory in the second half of the 2024-25 campaign.