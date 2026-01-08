Man City lineup vs. Exeter: Predicted XI for FA Cup third-round tie

By Oliver Thomas | 08 Jan 2026 15:35 , Last updated: 08 Jan 2026 17:30

Pep Guardiola will likely consider making wholesale changes to his starting lineup for Saturday’s FA Cup third-round clash with Exeter City at the Etihad Stadium.

Josko Gvardiol (tibial fracture), Ruben Dias (hamstring), Savinho (unspecified), Oscar Bobb, John Stones (both thigh) and Mateo Kovacic (ankle/heel) are all sidelined with injuries, while Omar Marmoush and Rayan Ait-Nouri remain away on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Guardiola may feel that this weekend’s match represents the best opportunity to rest a number of his key players during a hectic fixture schedule across multiple competitions, which could therefore lead to a number of academy starlets featuring from the start.

Max Alleyne impressed on his senior debut for Man City in Wednesday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Brighton, just days after being recalled from his loan spell at Championship side Watford, and the 20-year-old could continue at the heart of the defence.

Abdukodir Khusanov and Nathan Ake could both be rested, though, so highly-rated Stephen Mfuni may be handed his first senior appearance at centre-back. Fellow academy graduates Kaden Braithwaite and Luke Mbete have previously featured for the first team and could also be involved in some capacity.

While James Trafford is set to start in goal and Rico Lewis is likely to start at right-back - or in midfield - either Seb Naylor or Christian McFarlane could be promoted to the first team to begin at left-back, with Nico O’Reilly expected to be given a rest.

Charlie Gray came on for his senior debut as a substitute in City’s 2-0 EFL Cup win over Brentford at the end of last year and he will be pushing for a start in midfield, potentially alongside Under-21s captain Jaden Heskey.

His brother Reigan Heskey could also feature, with a spot on the left flank possibly up for grabs, while another promising youngster, Ryan McAidoo, could operate on the opposite wing.

One first-team star who may be given a start, but may not play the full 90 minutes, is summer signing Rayan Cherki, who is an option to play in the number 10 role.

Divine Mukasa could therefore lead the line as Erling Haaland is set to be rested, but Mahamadou Sangare - who has scored a team-high six goals for the Under-21s - is another option to play up front.

Manchester City possible starting lineup: Trafford; Lewis, Mfuni, Alleyne, Naylor; Gray, J. Heskey; McAidoo, Cherki, R. Heskey; Mukasa