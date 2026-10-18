Man City predicted lineup vs. AEK Athens: Erling Haaland decision made as Enzo Maresca rings changes

Erling Haaland is expected to sit out Tuesday's Champions League clash with AEK Athens amid Manchester City's demanding schedule, despite head coach Enzo Maresca saying the Norwegian was fine after the weekend 3-2 win over Ipswich Town.

Haaland's anticipated absence should see Phil Foden operate as a makeshift No. 9 to spearhead the attack, supported by an inventive creative trio comprising Rayan Cherki, Enzo Fernandez and Iliman Ndiaye.

Fernandez is free to occupy the advanced No. 10 role as teenage prospect Ayoub Bouaddi is tipped to feature from the off alongside Elliot Anderson in the engine room, having started at the weekend following a strong second-half showing against Paris Saint-Germain.

Midfield options are somewhat depleted after Mateo Kovacic and Matheus Nunes were both withdrawn with apparent injuries against the Tractor Boys, although neither player has been definitively ruled out of Tuesday's European encounter.

However, the Cityzens are sweating over the fitness of wide attacker Antoine Semenyo due to a troublesome knee issue, while Nico O'Reilly is expected to miss out entirely with a back injury.

Further back, Abdukodir Khusanov, Ruben Dias, Marc Guehi and Josko Gvardiol are poised to form a settled four-man rearguard tasked with keeping the Greek visitors at bay.

This defensive quartet will line up directly ahead of first-choice goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma, who is certain to take his customary place between the sticks at the Etihad Stadium.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Donnarumma; Khusanov, Dias, Guehi, Gvardiol; Bouaddi, Anderson; Cherki, Fernandez, Ndiaye; Foden