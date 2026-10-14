Champions League: Man City goal machine Erling Haaland surpasses Sergio Aguero with latest effort

Erling Haaland has surpassed Sergio Aguero to become Manchester City's all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League with 38.

The Norway international entered Wednesday's fixture with European champions Paris Saint-Germain level on 36 goals with Aguero for Man City in the Champions League.

However, Haaland has now moved out on his own, having netted 38 times for the Citizens in the biggest European cup competition.

PSG were incredible in the first half of Wednesday's league stage fixture, with Desire Doue, Ousmane Dembele and Vitinha on the scoresheet to hand Luis Enrique's side a 3-0 lead.

Haaland gave Man City some hope courtesy of his goal early in the second period, with the striker heading a cross from Iliman Ndiaye into the back of the net.

◉ 37 - Erling Haaland ◎ 36 - Sergio Agüero Erling Haaland is now Man City's all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League. ? https://t.co/CGnDmGQjJz — Squawka (@Squawka) October 14, 2026

Haaland becomes Man City's all-time leading goalscorer in the Champions League

PSG restored their three-goal advantage just past the hour, with Maghnes Akliouche's strike from distance beating Man City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma - the spin on the ball ultimately took the ball past the Italy international between the home side's sticks.

Haaland scored his second of the match to make it 4-2 in the 75th minute.

Haaland is incredibly now on 61 goals in 60 Champions League matches, breaking the record which had been held by Lionel Messi, who needed 80 games to reach 60 goals in the tournament.

Meanwhile, only Mohamed Salah (46) has scored more Champions League goals for an English club in the current era than Haaland.

© Imago

How many goals does Haaland need to break Aguero's all-time record?

Haaland has now scored 172 times for Man City in all competitions, which has left him third on the club's all-time leading goalscorer list, behind Eric Brook (177) and Aguero (260).

The Norwegian is still some way short of Aguero's record, and it remains to be seen whether he stays with the Citizens long enough to move to the top of the standings.