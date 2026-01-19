Pep Guardiola reacts to Marc Guehi signing, confirms broken bone for Man City star before Bodo/Glimt Champions League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 19 Jan 2026 18:20 , Last updated: 19 Jan 2026 18:23

Pep Guardiola has expressed his gratitude to Manchester City’s hierarchy following the club’s capture of defender Marc Guehi.

The 25-year-old was officially unveiled as a new City player on Monday afternoon and has joined from Crystal Palace in a deal believed to be worth an initial £20m plus add-ons.

Guehi has penned a long-term contract until the summer of 2031 and has described Man City as “the best club in England”, around five months after he almost joined Liverpool in the summer.

City’s new No.15 is not eligible to face Bodo/Glimt in the Champions League on Tuesday, but he could make his Citizens debut at home against Wolverhampton Wanderers in the Premier League on Saturday.

Reacting to the arrival of Guehi, City’s second January signing after Antoine Semenyo, Guardiola told reporters: "He is a top central defender and is playing for the national team.

Guardiola reacts to Man City's signing of ‘top defender’ Guehi

"Thanks to the club for bringing him here. He can play right and left. I know how he wanted to choose us.

"I'm pretty sure if he had a long contract at Crystal Palace it would have been impossible, but the fact that [he had] six months before the end of his contract, the situation was easier.

"But of course, Crystal Palace and Man City have to agree and after, the player decides to come. Otherwise, even in that situation, it would not be possible."

Guardiola was speaking at a pre-match press conference in Norway ahead of City’s penultimate League Phase fixture in the Champions League against Bodo/Glimt, after flying from Manchester earlier in the day with his 21-man squad.

Phil Foden is one those included in City’s squad and Guardiola has confirmed that the playmaker is available for selection despite breaking a bone in his hand in last weekend’s 2-0 defeat to rivals Manchester United in the Premier League.

Foden available despite broken hand, Marmoush returns to City squad

Foden was taken off at half time in the loss at Old Trafford, with many assuming that it was tactical decision made by Guardiola following an underwhelming display, but it was in fact due to injury.

“He has a little bit broken his bones but he has protection and he’s fine for tomorrow,” Guardiola told reporters.

Meanwhile, Ruben Dias, Josko Gvardiol, John Stones, Mateo Kovacic, Savinho, Oscar Bobb and Nico Gonzalez are all absent due to injury, while Matheus Nunes has not travelled with the squad as e continues to recover from flu.

Captain Bernardo Silva is another first-team star unavailable for selection due to suspension, while January signing Semenyo is ineligible and, like Guehi, cannot be registered in City’s Champions League squad until the knockout rounds.

On a positive note, Omar Marmoush has been included in City’s squad after returning from international duty with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Man City currently sit fourth in the 36-team Champions League table after winning four of their first six League Phase fixtures (D1 L1), and victory against Bodo/Glimt - down in 32nd place - would move them one step closer to sealing automatic last-16 qualification.

Manchester City’s 21-man squad for Bodo/Glimt clash:

Goalkeepers: Gianluigi Donnarumma, James Trafford, Marcus Bettinelli

Defenders: Nathan Ake, Rayan Ait-Nouri, Rico Lewis, Abdukodir Khusanov, Nico O’Reilly, Max Alleyne, Stephen Mfuni, Kian Noble

Midfielders: Rodri, Tijjani Reijnders, Phil Foden, Rayan Cherki, Divine Mukasa, Charlie Gray

Attackers: Omar Marmoush, Erling Haaland, Jeremy Doku, Tyrone Samba