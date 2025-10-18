Sports Mole provides everything you need to know about how to watch the Champions League clash between Villarreal and Manchester City.

Manchester City will continue their Champions League campaign with a clash against Villarreal on Tuesday.

The Citizens have four points from their opening two matches in this season's competition, while Villarreal have one point to show from their two games in the league phase of the 2025-26 tournament.

Here, Sports Mole provides details of how to tune into Tuesday's fixture.

What time does Villarreal vs. Man City kick off?

The Champions League league phase fixture will kick off at 8pm UK time on Tuesday night.

Where is Villarreal vs. Man City being played?

The match will take place at Villarreal's home stadium, Estadio de la Ceramica.

Only on one previous occasion have Man City visited Villarreal - that occurred in the group stage of the 2011-12 Champions League, with the English team recording a 3-0 win.

How to watch Villarreal vs. Man City in the UK

TV channels

The Champions League clash between Villarreal and Man City will be available on TNT Sports 1 for viewers in the UK. On Sky; TNT Sports 1 is located on channel 413.

Online streaming

TNT Sports customers will be able to access the game on the Discovery+ app on their phone or tablet device.

Highlights

TNT Sports have an official X account which will show the best of the action, including any goals, as well as a YouTube channel which will show the highlights of the match later in the evening.

What is at stake for Villarreal and Man City on matchday three?

Villarreal have already faced English opposition on one occasion in the Champions League this season, heading to Tottenham Hotspur, and they suffered a 1-0 defeat to Thomas Frank's side.

Man City, meanwhile, started their Champions League campaign with a 2-0 win over Napoli, but they were held to a 2-2 draw by Monaco last time out, so the Citizens will be bidding to return to winning ways on Tuesday.

The Premier League side have won both of their previous games against Villarreal, including a 2-1 success in the first-ever meeting between the two teams in October 2011.

No Data Analysis info