Preview: Mallorca vs Girona - prediction, team news, lineups

Girona will be aiming to escape the relegation zone in Spain's top flight when they travel to Mallorca on Sunday evening.

The visitors are 18th in the La Liga table, boasting 15 points from their first 17 matches of the campaign, while the home side are 14th, picking up 18 points from their opening 17 games.

Match preview

Mallorca finished 10th in La Liga last season, only four points off the European spots, but it has been a struggle for the Pirates so far this term.

A record of four wins, six draws and seven defeats from their 17 matches has left them in 14th spot in the division on 18 points, three points above the relegation zone.

Jagoba Arrasate's side entered the winter break in Spain off the back of a 1-1 draw with Valencia, and they have not been beaten in the league since a 2-1 reverse to Villarreal after the November international break.

Mallorca have only lost once at home in the league this season, and they will be welcoming a Girona outfit that have just one away success to their name in 2025-26.

The Pirates have won three of their last four league games against Girona, including a 2-1 success in the corresponding match during the 2024-25 campaign.

Girona recorded a 1-0 win when the two sides last locked horns in May 2025, but they have not managed to beat Mallorca on their travels since May 2015.

The Catalan outfit entered the winter break in Spain off the back of a 3-0 defeat to Atletico Madrid, but they won their last away game, recording a 2-1 success over Real Sociedad.

Michel's team have picked up 15 points from their 17 league matches this season courtesy of a record of three wins, six draws and eight defeats, and they are 18th in the table, one point behind 17th-placed Valencia on the same number of games.

Girona have the worst defensive record in Spain's top flight this season, conceding 33, and that is a major problem for them when it comes to their chances of remaining in La Liga.

Mallorca La Liga form:

WLDDWD

Mallorca form (all competitions):

DWDWLD

Girona La Liga form:

WDDLWL

Girona form (all competitions):

DDLLWL

Team News

Mallorca have no injury problems for Sunday's match, although Omar Mascarell will be absent due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations for Equatorial Guinea.

Vedat Muriqi has again been in impressive form for Mallorca this season, finding the back of the net on nine occasions in 16 appearances, and he will continue in the final third.

There are not expected to be any surprises in the home side's XI on Sunday, with Mateo Joseph in line to continue in the final third of the field.

As for Girona, Juan Carlos, Donny van de Beek and Portu are out of the match through injury, while Azzedine Ounahi is absent due to his involvement in the Africa Cup of Nations for Morocco, who are in the last-16 stage of the tournament.

The visitors are once again expected to line up in a 4-5-1 formation on Sunday, with Vladyslav Vanat, who has netted three times in La Liga, set to lead the line.

Axel Witsel is in line to feature in the middle of the Girona midfield, while Daley Blind is set to continue in central defence alongside on-loan Manchester City youngster Vitor Reis.

Mallorca possible starting lineup:

Roman; Maffeo, Valjent, Raillo, Mojica; Morlanes, Sanchez; Joseph, Darder, Virgili; Muriqi

Girona possible starting lineup:

Gazzaniga; Rincon, Reis, Blind, Moreno; Tsygankov, Martinez, Witsel, Martin, Gil; Vanat

We say: Mallorca 1-1 Girona

Mallorca have only lost once at home in the league this season, but they have drawn four of their eight matches, and we are expecting Girona to be good enough for a point on Sunday despite their struggles this season.

