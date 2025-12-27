Preview: Luton Town vs Leyton Orient - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 27 Dec 2025 17:50

Luton Town will be hoping to record back-to-back wins in League One for the first time in almost two months when they welcome Leyton Orient to Kenilworth Road on Monday.

The hosts currently sit eighth in the table, just three points off the playoffs, while the visitors are 12th and four points above the relegation zone and seven points off the top six.

Match preview

Luton picked up an impressive 4-0 win over fellow promotion contenders Wycombe Wanderers on Boxing Day, with Gideon Kodua netting a brace and Jordan Clark and Shayden Morris also finding the back of the net.

Manager Jack Wilshere was delighted with his side's performance as they bounced back from a disappointing 3-2 defeat to Reading in their previous match.

The Hatters also kept their first clean sheet since November 15 against Wycombe and continued their run of scoring in their last six league games.

Victory over Leyton Orient would pile pressure on the likes of Bolton Wanderers, Stevenage and Stockport County who are within touching distance and Wilshere remains confident that Luton have what it takes to get promoted this season.

Luton also have an historical edge over their rivals, having not been beaten by them since 2008.

© Imago

Leyton Orient, meanwhile, are looking to bounce back from a 1-0 defeat to Peterborough United on Boxing Day after Declan Frith scored a 94th minute header to earn the Posh all three points.

Manager Richie Wellens claimed his side were "too passive and not aggressive enough" against Peterborough as they failed to build on an impressive 2-1 victory over promotion contenders Bradford City in their previous game.

The O's are one of a number of clubs who could push for promotion with a strong run of results in the second half of the season or get dragged into a relegation dogfight and they have been in indifferent form in recent weeks.

Since the start of October, they have picked up five wins and two draws and suffered five defeats and they do have one of the worst defensive records in the division with only Doncaster Rovers and Plymouth Argyle conceding more goals.

However, they do have a strong attacking record with only Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town more prolific in front of goal, although one of their top scorers Aaron Connolly is currently out injured.

Luton Town League One form:

WDDDLW

Luton Town form (all competitions):

WDDDLW

Leyton Orient League One form:

DWDLWL

Leyton Orient form (all competitions):

LLDLWL

Team News

© Imago

Luton are unlikely to make any changes after their big win over Wycombe, with Nahki Wells once again leading the line with support from Kodua, Clark and Cohen Bramall.

Lamine Fanne and Liam Walsh are set to continue in midfield, while Joe Johnson will start at left-back as Kal Naismith is currently sidelined with a calf injury he picked up against Reading.

Leyton Orient have been relying on 20-year-old striker Dom Ballard with Connolly out injured and they will be hoping he is back to his best on Monday after he failed to either score or assist for the first time in five games against Peterborough.

Tyreeq Bakinson and Jack Moorhouse are set to continue in midfield, while Josh Koroma could replace Demetri Mitchell out wide.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Mengi, Andersen, Johnson; Fanne, Walsh; Kodua, Clark, Bramall; Wells

Leyton Orient possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Craig, Beckles, Happe, Simpson; Moorhouse, Bakinson; Koroma, Wellens, O'Neill; Ballard

We say: Luton Town 1-0 Leyton Orient

Luton picked up a huge win last time out and have an excellent record against Leyton Orient, meaning we are backing them to emerge victorious on Monday.

