Preview: Luton Town vs Wycombe Wanderers - prediction, team news, lineups

By Matthew Cooper | 24 Dec 2025 15:47

Luton Town will be hoping to get their promotion bid back on track when they host Wycombe Wanderers at Kenilworth Road on Friday.

The Hatters currently sit eighth in the League One table, just five points off the playoffs, while the visitors are only one point behind them in ninth.

Match preview

Luton are without a win in their last four league games and slipped to a disappointing 3-2 defeat against struggling Reading last week, with head coach Jack Wilshere "frustrated" by his side's recent form.

The Hatters went 2-0 down thanks to goals from Lewis Wing and Jack Marriott, but rallied in the second half and drew level after a tap-in from Jordan Clark and a stunning long-range strike from Nigel Lonwijk.

However, Reading scored the winner just two minutes later through Kelvin Ehibhatiomhan and Wilshere was left bemoaning the fact that his team keeps "conceding cheap goals".

Wilshere's tenure began with an impressive run of three clean sheets in his first four league games, but they have now conceded 13 goals in the six games they have played since and changes could be made at the back as a result.

Luton do have a much better record going forward though, having found the back of the net in each of their last five league matches, and they will be buoyed by the fact that they are unbeaten against Wycombe in their last five meetings across all competitions.

© Imago

Wycombe will be looking to build on last week's 2-1 win over promotion chasers Bolton Wanderers, with the victory ending a poor run of form that had seen them pick up just one win from their last seven matches across all competitions.

The Chairboys had not scored in their last four before hosting Bolton and it appeared as though their struggles were set to continue when Thierry Gale gave the visitors an early lead.

However, goals from Jack Grimmer and Armando Junior Quitirna earned Wycombe an important victory and head coach Michael Duff was delighted with his side's "gutsy and dogged" display.

Although they are now just six points off the playoffs, Wycombe do have one of the worst away records in the league this season with only Reading, Blackpool and Exeter picking up fewer points on the road.

Luton Town League One form:

LWDDDL

Luton Town form (all competitions):

DWDDDL

Wycombe Wanderers League One form:

DWDLDW

Wycombe Wanderers form (all competitions):

DLLLDW

Team News

© Imago

Luton could be without left-back Kal Naismith after he was forced off against Reading with a calf issue and Cohen Bramall could drop into defence as a result, with Shayden Morris handed a start out wide.

Despite their recent struggles at the back, Teden Mengi and Mads Andersen are expected to continue their partnership in the heart of defence and Lonwijk will start at right-back.

Experienced striker Nahki Wells made his first league start since November against the Royals and is likely to keep his place against Wycombe ahead of Jacob Brown and Jerry Yates.

Wycombe are unlikely to make any changes after their win over Bolton, with Grimmer lining up alongside Dan Casey, Anders Hagelskjaer and Daniel Harvie at the back.

Quitirna's goal means he will keep his place out wide and leading goalscorer Sam Bell could get the nod to start up front once again, with Cauley Woodrow having to settle for a place on the bench.

Luton Town possible starting lineup:

Keeley; Lonwijk, Mengi, Andersen, Bramall; Fanne, Walsh; Kodua, Clark, Morris; Wells

Wycombe Wanderers possible starting lineup:

Norris; Grimmer, Casey, Hagelskjaer, Harvie; Quitirna, Leahy, Henderson, Mullins, Onyedinma; Bell

We say: Luton Town 1-1 Wycombe Wanderers

Although Wycombe picked up a big win in their last game, their poor record against Luton and struggles away from home this season means we feel a draw is the most likely result.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.