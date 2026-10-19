Liverpool transfer news: Florian Wirtz makes 'final decision' on Anfield future amid Chelsea and Xabi Alonso interest

Liverpool playmaker Florian Wirtz is intent on remaining at Anfield and showing he can thrive in the Premier League, with Chelsea among the clubs reportedly monitoring his situation.

The 23-year-old Germany international arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in summer 2025 for a sizeable £116m fee, tasked with adding invention to Liverpool’s attack.

Yet, Wirtz has found it difficult to reproduce his outstanding Bundesliga displays on a consistent basis, leading pundits like Jamie Carragher to question how quickly he has adapted to English football.

Despite the speculation and links with Chelsea and Bayern Munich, Wirtz is not looking to leave Merseyside before the 2027 transfer windows, reports CaughtOffside.

Wirtz to Chelsea? Xabi Alonso 'eyes' Stamford Bridge reunion

© Imago

A patchy run on home soil has caught the attention of several leading European clubs, with Chelsea among the most prominent potential destinations after appointing Xabi Alonso.

The Spanish coach knows Wirtz well from their successful time together at Bayer, where he helped guide the German side to the Bundesliga title in 2024.

Alonso is said to believe he can restore his former player to his best form in West London.

For now, however, Wirtz remains determined to overcome his early difficulties at Liverpool and answer his critics in the months ahead.

Wirtz to Chelsea? Why Liverpool hold commanding negotiating position

© Iconsport / Mark Pain / Alamy Live News

Chelsea could find it difficult to persuade Liverpool’s decision-makers to negotiate, even if they make an exploratory approach in 2027.

The Reds remain convinced Wirtz can deliver on his considerable promise and are reluctant to consider an early departure after investing heavily in his signing last year.

The Germany international's contract also runs until the summer of 2030, giving Liverpool a strong hand in turning away interest from rivals at home and abroad.

Chelsea, as it stands, arguably do not have a place for Wirtz in their side, given the presence of Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers as the two No. 10s in Alonso's 3-4-2-1.