Liverpool transfer news: Reds receive boost as Bayern Munich star is 'waiting for Anfield'

By Carter White | 29 Jan 2026 14:56

Liverpool have reportedly received a major boost in the pursuit of Bayern Munich star Dayot Upamecano.

The Premier League side showed no signs of requiring defensive reinforcements on Wednesday, hitting Qarabag for six at Anfield without reply.

At the same time, Upamecano was playing for Bayern in Eindhoven, where the Bavarian giants managed a 2-1 win over PSV.

The 27-year-old is a key man for Vincent Kompany's troops, starting 13 matches in the Bundesliga and being named in three of the past five team of the seasons in the German top flight.

Since making the switch from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021, Upamecano has netted six times across 177 appearances for Bayern.

© Imago / Eibner

Liverpool target Upamecano is waiting for Anfield approach?

According to German journalist Florian Plettenberg speaking to Sky Sport News, Liverpool are a major player in the race for Upamecano.

The report claims that the defender has a verbal agreement in place with Bayern Munich regarding a new contract.

It is understood that Upamecano's fresh terms would commit him to the Bavarian powerhouses until at least the summer of 2030.

However, it is believed that the Frenchman is stalling the completion of the contract extension, with potential suitors on his mind.

Upamecano is supposedly waiting for either Liverpool or Real Madrid to make an approach for his services this summer.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Liverpool need a centre-back signing

Last summer, Liverpool scrambled at the end of the transfer window in an attempt to bring Marc Guehi to Anfield.

The proposed move for the England international collapsed at the final moment, with the centre-back now plying his trade for Manchester City following a bargain January switch.

As a result, Arne Slot's side remain in the market for a world-class defender to partner Virgil van Dijk beyond the 2025-26 campaign.