Liverpool are dealing with injuries in their backline, and some supporters have called for the club to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in January.

Liverpool are unlikely to delve into the January transfer market for an alternative to Marc Guehi if Crystal palace refuse to sell, Reds expert David Lynch has claimed.

Boss Arne Slot will hope that his players come back from the international break in full health, particularly centre-back Ibrahima Konate, who was forced off against Chelsea last Saturday but is part of the French squad despite having not taken part in full training for Les Bleus.

While some fans believe that the club would be wise to sign Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in January to mitigate any further injuries to Konate, reports have suggested that the Reds are willing to wait until the summer if the Eagles are unwilling to complete a deal.

Lynch expressed his view that Liverpool would be unlikely to sign an alternative to the Englishman, telling Sports Mole: "Now the big problem with Guehi is will Palace think that whatever money they can get in January is enough to say 'it's worth it to have less chance of winning the Conference League'?

"They could push for Europe through qualifying from the league this season. What kind of money would justify them letting him go in January? I'm not sure there's a figure out there that would work, and the player himself might think 'what's another few months at Crystal Palace where I'm happy?'

"Liverpool's argument will no doubt be why would they go out and sign someone they don't really want when they can wait for Guehi? He's the guy that they want and they can get him on a free in the summer, so I have real doubts that they will go into the January market, unfortunately."

Guehi's contract expires at the end of the season, though it remains to be seen if Palace would be willing to entertain offers in January given they are currently sixth in the Premier League and have a strong chance of winning the Conference League.

Why Giovanni Leoni's injury means Liverpool must sign a Konate backup

Liverpool's centre-back situation would not look so dire had Giovanni Leoni not suffered an ACL injury against Southampton on September 23, but now that he is out for the rest of the season, Slot will have to rely on three senior options in defence if no additions are made.

Konate and Joe Gomez have rarely managed to avoid injuries, while Virgil van Dijk cannot be expected to carry the burden in central defence alone considering he is 34.

Speaking to Sports Mole, Lynch argued that it would make sense for the Reds to sign a defender given Leoni's setback happened so early in the campaign, saying: "I would like to see them sign someone in January for centre-half to guard against the fact that it's very easy to imagine a world where Gomez and Konante both go down.

"All of a sudden you're in a title race, you're pushing for the Champions League and you haven't got that elite centre-half there because you don't want to see Endo starting a big game at the back. That would be a weakness there.

"That's not an ideal scenario, but this Leoni injury has happened early enough in the season that you can justify Liverpool going and getting someone in January."

Unless Liverpool are knocked out of England's domestic cups early, it is difficult to see the squad getting by in the Champions League and Premier League without the addition of a defender in the winter window.

What are Liverpool's options at centre-back if they don't buy Guehi?

When Konate went off against Chelsea, Ryan Gravenberch was used alongside Van Dijk, and the midfielder has been dropped into defence on occasion when Liverpool have been chasing games.

Considering Wataru Endo is currently injured himself, as well as the fact Gomez and Konate are injury prone, it is not difficult to imagine Gravenberch starting as a centre-back sometime between now and the end of the season.

Lynch suggested that Slot would rather throw the midfielder into defence than call upon an academy prospect, when he told Sports Mole: "I think Gravenberch would have to be an option rather than throwing someone like Nallo in - it's too early for him, and I think it's too early for [Wellity Lucky].

"They're still so young, and that means you would probably see Gravenberch there if push came to shove, but I don't necessarily want to see that. He's suited to certain game states where Liverpool are the side that's pushing for a goal, they've got all of the ball and they're trying to find a winner or an equaliser.

"It's not something you want to see, pulling him out of midfield on a regular basis, because he's one of the best operators in that position in Europe. I've seen a lot of debate around that recently but I stand firm that he's one of the better holding midfielders."

Liverpool were forced to use midfielders Jordan Henderson and Fabinho in defence during their title defence of 2020-21, but the club finished third that season, and using a makeshift backline in 2025-26 could have similar results.

> Click here to listen to the full discussion on Liverpool's stance on signing either Marc Guehi or an alternative in the January transfer window