Saudi Pro League eyeing Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid star as 'prime targets' for summer transfer business

22 Jan 2026

The Saudi Pro League (SPL) have reportedly identified Liverpool icon Mohamed Salah and Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior as top targets for the summer transfer window.

Salah has been linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League for some time now, but a transfer has failed to materialise.

However, there is a belief that Salah's time at Liverpool could be drawing to a close, especially after he claimed that he had been "thrown under the bus" by the club in a bombshell interview in December.

Salah is under a contract until the summer of 2027, but the SPL are keen to secure his services this year.

Saudi Pro League eyeing Salah, Vinicius moves

According to The Telegraph, the SPL have made enquiries about a potential move in the current transfer window.

While a winter transfer appears to be off the cards, Salah and Real Madrid's Vinicius are seen as two 'prime targets' for the SPL's summer transfer business.

Like Salah, Vinicius has entered the final 18 months of his contract, and there has been no real progress in contract discussions with Real Madrid.

New Real Madrid boss Alvaro Arbeloa appears to be making it his mission to get Vinicius back to his best form, and it remains to be seen if his influence will convince the Brazilian to stay.

SPL eyeing new stars

The SPL are keen to bring new high-profile players to the league, with a number of their current stars heading towards the end of their contracts.

Al-Ittihad, who have been mooted as a possible destination for Salah, could bid farewell to a number of big names in the current or summer transfer windows.

N'Golo Kante is said to be in talks over a move to Fenerbahce, having spent the last two-and-a-half years with Al-Ittihad.

Meanwhile, former Liverpool midfielder Fabinho and ex-Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema are out of contract at the end of the season.

However, it remains to be seen whether Salah and Vinicius are willing to become the latest high-profile stars to head to Saudi Arabia, or if they want to continue their career in Europe.