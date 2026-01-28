Liverpool transfer news: Five players could leave if Xabi Alonso arrives, including Mohamed Salah

By Axel Clody | 28 Jan 2026 16:49 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 17:32

Saturday's 2-3 defeat at Bournemouth was not just the end of a thirteen-match unbeaten run, but quite possibly a sign of the end of an era.

Liverpool are struggling under Arne Slot, have not won in the Premier League since the end of December and have slipped to sixth in the table.

The pressure on the Dutch manager is immense and the name of his potential successor, Xabi Alonso, is being mentioned increasingly in the corridors of power.

The former Reds midfielder and until recently Real Madrid manager, from where he was sacked in January after a brief spell, sees a return to England as an opportunity to restore his reputation.

Liverpool: Four names for a new era

If he were to take the helm, no stone would be left unturned. According to report in Spain, Alonso has a plan ready for a major squad overhaul that would see four new faces arrive and five current stalwarts depart.

Alonso's vision is ambitious. At the top of his list is Micky van de Ven from Tottenham Hotspur. The Spanish coach sees him as a generational talent and the ideal replacement for Virgil van Dijk, who has not looked as assured this season as before.

Midfield would be refreshed by Crystal Palace's Adam Wharton, whose energy Liverpool are lacking.

The attack would be bolstered by Bradley Barcola from Paris Saint-Germain and, above all, Bayern Munich star Michael Olise, who has developed into one of the best wingers in the world.

Dressing room clearout: End of the road for Salah and title-winning midfield

In order to finance the arrival of these players, Liverpool must offload part of their squad. Alonso's list of players to be sold contains names that would have been considered untouchable not long ago.

The biggest news would likely be the departure of Mohamed Salah. It is already being written that the Egyptian forward could leave Anfield after nine years, with Alonso viewing Olise as his perfect successor.

Another surprise would be the sale of the duo Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch. Both were key figures in last season's title charge, but have been searching for form this campaign and Alonso is reportedly willing to sacrifice them, even though their contracts run until 2028.

Ibrahima Konate is expected to leave on a free transfer in the summer when his contract expires, making way for Van de Ven. Last on the list is Cody Gakpo, whose sale fans would probably welcome given his underwhelming performances.

If this scenario unfolds, Liverpool face their wildest summer in years. Even wilder than last summer, when Liverpool spent around £423.7m (€500m) on reinforcements.