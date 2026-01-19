Huge dilemma? Liverpool star 'rejects' latest contract offer as exit edging closer

By Saikat Mandal | 19 Jan 2026 18:47

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate has reportedly rejected the latest contract offers from the club.

The 26-year-old joined the Reds from RB Leipzig in the summer of 2021 for £36m, signed by Jurgen Klopp, and has made over 160 appearances for the club in all competitions.

The French defender has been ever-present at the back in the Premier League alongside Virgil van Dijk in 2025-26, but has not been able to match the standards he set last season.

The centre-back has been a key player for the Reds in the past few seasons and has won four major trophies with the club, including the 2025 Premier League title.

Konate has a contract at Anfield until the end of the season, and Liverpool face a huge dilemma as the Frenchman is edging closer to leaving the club for free in a few months' time.

Konate not close to signing a new contract

According to a report from TeamTalk, despite talks over a new deal, the two parties remain some distance apart.

The defender reportedly believes that he should be getting premium wages, among the top-paid defenders in the Premier League, after proving himself at Anfield.

The report claims that while Konate is not demanding wages of around £300,000 per week, his demands are still too high for Liverpool to accept.

The Reds believe that they have placed a very good offer on the table, on par with some of Europe’s top central defenders, but Konate has rebuffed all of them.

No shortage of suitors for Konate

© Imago / Visionhaus

The defender was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid, but they had reportedly cooled their interest in him.

However, the likes of Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain could be interested in signing him, but meeting his wage demands could be a big obstacle.

Liverpool are reportedly determined to keep Konate at Anfield, and they will have to consider their next move carefully.

The Reds are without Giovanni Leonni through ACL injury, while Joe Gomez has managed only three Premier League starts this season.