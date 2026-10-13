Liverpool transfer news: Andoni Iraola learns £59m price of Arsenal target as 'concrete' steps for January signing touted

Brentford forward Kevin Schade will cost Liverpool more than €70m (£59.13m) in the January transfer window, the latest report has revealed.

The Reds are back in action on Wednesday, when they take on LASK Linz in the Champions League, and they will be desperate to bounce back from their defeat on Sunday against Manchester City.

Andoni Iraola's side lost 3-0, and while his players defended admirably until Ryan Gravenberch's red card after the hour mark, they created concerningly little in the final third.

The likes of Florian Wirtz and Bradley Barcola struggled, so it is no surprise to see the Merseysiders linked with several forwards ahead of the January window.

Sky Sports Germany report that Brentford have set Schade's price at a figure in excess of £59m, with teams such as Liverpool and Arsenal previously linked.

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Kevin Schade transfer news: Why Liverpool should avoid Arsenal target

There is no doubt that Schade has taken a step forward in his development, with the German having netted three times in six top-flight games this term.

The 24-year-old possesses immense speed, and the fact his shots per 90 figure (3.07) this season is the highest in his entire Premier League career is promising.

However, the winger predominantly plays on the left side of attack, and that is an area that the Reds do not need to recruit in.

KEVIN SCHADE IN THE PREMIER LEAGUE (2026-27) Matches: 6 Starts: 6 Goals: 3 Shots per 90: 3.07 Goal Conversion: 18% Touches per 90: 40.2

Barcola, Rio Ngumoha, Cody Gakpo and Victor Munoz are all arguably better on the left, while there is no natural right-winger at Anfield.

Stockpiling more players for one position would be reckless, and even if Arsenal are given a free pathway to Schade, it may be better to allow the Brentford star to join another club.

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Liverpool transfer rumours: The major concern in attack

Liverpool have only scored seven goals in six Premier League games this season, and every attacker bar Alexander Isak and Gakpo have disappointed.

Barcola and Munoz deserve grace given 2026-27 represents their first foray into English football, though Wirtz has failed to match expectations since signing in the summer of 2025.

Perhaps the biggest issue in the entire squad is that there is no creative spark now that Mohamed Salah and Trent Alexander-Arnold have left.

Schade is a not a specialist creator, and the club cannot continue to ignore the needs of the team if they aim to compete with Manchester City and Arsenal.