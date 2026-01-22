Liverpool: Arne Slot urged to avoid "stupid" Mohamed Salah decision by six-time Reds trophy winner

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jan 2026 13:38 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 13:38

Former Liverpool midfielder Danny Murphy has exclusively warned Arne Slot against making a "stupid" Mohamed Salah decision following the winger's return to Reds action.

Following his fourth-placed finish with Egypt at the Africa Cup of Nations, Salah was immediately reinstated to the starting lineup for Liverpool's Champions League showdown with Marseille on Wednesday, which the Reds won 3-0.

Salah failed to directly contribute to a goal on the evening, though, missing one big chance and having just two shots in total during a slightly underwhelming return to domestic action.

Meanwhile, Cody Gakpo found the back of the net off the bench at the Orange Velodrome, potentially putting the Dutchman in contention to start against an attack-minded Bournemouth in this weekend's Premier League fixture.

However, Murphy - speaking exclusively to Sports Mole via Spreadex Sports - has claimed that Slot would be "stupid" not to make full use of Salah's talents after their high-profile rift earlier this season.

Danny Murphy: 'Arne Slot would be stupid not to use Mohamed Salah'

© Imago / Propaganda Photo

“The team would definitely be boosted by the return of Salah," Murphy said. "I would be embracing him back, trying to put to bed all the problems that have gone on.

"Of course he needs to do a bit more defensively, that's been well-documented and I think that's something he's capable of. But Liverpool right now are in desperate need of a flying, full, energised, in-form Mohamed Salah.

“He could be a game-changer for the rest of the season. Liverpool have got one of the best wingers in the world, proven. And to not utilise that at a time when the fans are disgruntled, the manager's under pressure, I think would be stupid. You've got to use him.

“In the forthcoming weeks, I expect him to be back into the team and trying to turn around Liverpool's fortunes. Because you know with Mohamed Salah, he will go on a run. He can score goals from nothing and win you games from nothing.

“Liverpool's dominance at Anfield is so often turned into wins because of his goals. I just hope that him and Arne Slot can let bygones be bygones and get the best out of him for the second half of the season.”

What does the future hold for Liverpool's Mohamed Salah?

© Imago / Sebastian Frej

After his incendiary rant against the club back in December, many understandably assumed that the burned bridges could not be rebuilt and that Salah had played his final game for the Premier League champions.

Clubs in Saudi Arabia - who have been pursuing Salah for a number of years - were immediately put on red alert, especially as the winger has now entered the last 18 months of his contract at Anfield.

However, the 33-year-old soon held constructive talks with Slot and the Reds hierarchy, and there has been little talk of a possible January exit for Salah in the last couple of weeks.

At the same time, the prospect of a contract renewal for the ex-Chelsea and Roma man looks increasingly unlikely, meaning that Liverpool only have three windows - including the current one - to cash in.

When the summer window rolls around, the sporting team can also direct many of their resources towards sourcing a replacement, so Salah may very well now be in the last six months of his Liverpool career.