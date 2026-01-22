Leeds United transfer news: Whites 'launch £26m bid' for highly-rated Serie A midfielder

By Carter White | 22 Jan 2026 17:38

Leeds United are reportedly interested in signing Como midfielder Martin Baturina before the end of the January window.

The Premier League club have been linked with a move for Wolverhampton Wanderers striker Jorgen Strand Larsen ahead of the February 2 deadline.

The Norwegian marksman is unlikely to remain at Molineux next season should his current side suffer relegation to the Championship.

Leeds have already moved to sign an attacker this month, with Facundo Buonanotte arriving from Brighton & Hove Albion on loan.

Daniel Farke's side are currently clear of trouble in the Premier League standings, ahead of the likes of Nottingham Forest and West Ham United.

© Imago

Leeds 'launch bid' for Como star Baturina

According to Italian publication Tuttosport via The Leeds Press, Leeds are scouring the Serie A market for potential signings before the shutting of the winter window.

The report claims that the newly-promoted Premier League outfit have submitted a bid totalling £26m for Baturina.

However, it is said that current club Como have swiftly rejected the advances of Leeds for the 22-year-old.

It remains to be seen whether Farke's side go again and submit an improved offer for the talents of Baturina.

The Croatian has been a long-term target for Leeds, who first registered interest for the midfielder back in 2024.

© Imago / Every Second Media

Looking ahead in Leeds

After losing a seven-goal thriller at Newcastle United on January 7, Leeds have got back on track with consecutive wins over Derby County and Fulham.

Next up, the Yorkshire side will make their first-ever trip to the Hill Dickinson Stadium to face Everton on Monday night.

Leeds then arguably face their toughest home game of the campaign, with league leaders Arsenal visiting Elland Road on January 31.