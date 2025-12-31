Ranking five Mo Salah replacements Liverpool could target in January transfer window including Karim Adeyemi and Rodrygo

By Lewis Nolan | 31 Dec 2025 23:25

With the dawn of the January transfer window upon Liverpool, they will soon have to find a solution to their Mohamed Salah problem.

The Egyptian was undoubtedly the best player in the Premier League in 2024-25, but he has struggled to showcase his best form in 2025-26, though the 33-year-old could point to the failings of boss Arne Slot as reason for his poor form.

Salah's public outburst against the Dutch manager in early December revealed strains in the relationship between the two, and it is not yet clear if they pair can continue working together.

With that in mind, Sports Mole ranks five Mohamed Salah replacements Liverpool could target in Janaury.

Michael Olise would be the number one candidate on this list if not for the fact Bayern Munich are likely to resist offers in the winter.

The Frenchman already has vast experience in the Premier League with Crystal Palace, and there is little concern about whether he could adapt to the demands of English football.

Olise produced a combined 35 goals and assists in 2024-25 - 17 goals and 18 assists - and he is averaging nearly one goal contribution per 90 in 2025-26 (0.93).

Liverpool were reportedly interested in the 24-year-old previously, and with the winger having been consistently linked with a move back to the Premier League, it would not be surprising if he was at least considered by the Reds hierarchy.

Rodrygo's signature may require the Merseysiders to part with a significant fee, but his talent in undeniable, and Liverpool should be interested if there is any indication that he could be for sale.

Vinicius Junior and Kylian Mbappe have taken the spotlight at Real Madrid, and Rodrygo has had to play in a supportive role, sacrificing his natural game for the benefit of the team.

The Brazilian has been out of favour under Xabi Alonso, and it would not be surprising if he was pushing for a move away from Los Blancos.

Rodrygo is comfortable on the left but has frequently started on the right, and given the 24-year-old has averaged 0.86 goals and assists per 90 in the Champions League across his Real career, his track record in big moments could help Liverpool bring home the biggest honours.

In terms of affordable talents, Liverpool could look towards Karim Adeyemi of Borussia Dortmund, particularly as he may be available for as little as £20m.

The 23-year-old has not reached the heights many thought he would when he made the switch to BVB from RB Salzburg in the summer of 2022, with the forward's highest return in the league just seven goals.

Adeyemi has also only played in 68.6% of his side's Bundesliga games in the last three seasons, and his fitness could be a concern given Salah only failed to feature in 16 of Liverpool's 304 Premier League games prior to 2025-26.

It should be noted that the German winger can play on both flanks, and he reached a top speed of 36.18 km/h in the Bundesliga in 2024-25, the joint ninth fastest speed in the league that season.

The RB Leipzig winger has operated on both flanks, and while he is right-footed, his ability to beat an opponent and drive down the line could help Liverpool threaten in behind.

Yan Diomande is only 19 but has shown promising signs that he is ready to take the next step in his development given he has averaged nearly 2.5 shots per 90 in 2025-26, and he scored six Bundesliga goals in his first 888 minutes of league action.

The winger is young and using him as a starter every week could be detrimental to his development, but perhaps he could be used alongside the likes of Jeremie Frimpong on the right flank, while also being provided minutes on the left.

Though Leipzig often demand significant fees, they are willing sellers, and a deal in January would not be impossible.

1. Yankuba Minteh (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Yankuba Minteh has not yet shown he can replace the output of Salah, but perhaps the Brighton & Hove Albion man could benefit the Reds in different ways.

If Alexander Isak and Hugo Ekitike are going to take on the bulk of Liverpool's goalscoring burdens in a post-Salah world, then having wingers capable of offering a direct threat out wide via dribbling and crossing would be useful.

The 21-year-old is an excellent provider, with the forward having played the ninth most crosses in the entire division by matchweek 19 (82), and his skillset could be perfect for Arne Slot's revamped side.

Given he is 21 and does not have a long history of consistent output, the expectations on the Gambian should be reasonable, but his exceptional dribbling, crossing and speed would make him an asset.

