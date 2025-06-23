Sports Mole looks at 11 players Liverpool could realistically sell for a grand total of £232.1m to fund further business before the summer transfer window slams shut.

There is no rest for the wicked, and in this case, the wicked is Liverpool's transfer team, who are about to welcome signing number four through the door.

Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez is now completing the formalities of his £40m move to Anfield, where he will join up with Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Armin Pecsi for the 2025-26 campaign under Arne Slot.

Once Kerkez's switch goes through, Liverpool would have already spent just over £170m on summer transfers alone, but the reigning Premier League champions have no plans to close the chequebook just yet.

Indeed, another centre-back and striker are being pursued by the Reds' hierarchy, who could also make sales in the double figures to fund any further arrivals between now and September 1.

Collating data from Transfermarkt figures - as well as reported price tags for players who are either the subject of firm interest or about to be on the move - we have worked out that Liverpool could bank a staggering £232.1m from such dealings.

Here, Sports Mole looks at the 11 players that Liverpool could realistically sell to balance the books, excluding those whose moves have already been announced a la Caoimhin Kelleher.

Debate is raging over where Wirtz will fit into Slot's system, and if it is on the left-hand side as some have been suggesting, that spells bad news for Luis Diaz.

Liverpool have already been struggling to make inroads in contract talks with the Colombia international - whose deal expires in 2027 - and they could bank just shy of £60m by selling him now.

Barcelona is thought to be a dream destination for Diaz, but with Nico Williams and Roony Bardghji both set to join the La Liga champions, maybe the Saudi Pro League route will become a viable one.

Before Liverpool were crowned Premier League champions last season, Harvey Elliott did not start a single top-flight game, and his hopes of increased minutes in 2025-26 appear slim to none.

For as long as Mohamed Salah is at the club, Elliott will continue to be the Egyptian's understudy, and Brighton & Hove Albion are believed to be readying a £40m offer for the former Fulham starlet.

Such a fee would represent an increase on his £25.7m Transfermarkt valuation and would be another example of Liverpool obtaining a terrific amount for an under-utilised player.

One season of adaptation could be forgiven. Two seasons in, the green shoots of progression were there. But after a forgettable third season, the Darwin Nunez chapter may be closed.

The Uruguayan has simply failed to justify what could have been a then-record £85m outlay from the Reds, who will now have to accept a significant loss after turning down a mammoth Saudi bid in January.

Serie A champions Napoli are thought to have made contact with Nunez's camp to discuss a deal for the former Benfica man, whose exit would vacate the number nine jersey for a potential new marksman.

Seemingly the next cab off the rank in terms of the Reds' departing players, Jarell Quansah is about to swap Liverpool for Leverkusen as he closes in on a switch to Germany.

The formalities of the defender's £30m transfer to Bayer Leverkusen are now being completed, as Quansah prepares to learn from former Manchester United head coach Erik ten Hag in the Bundesliga.

Quansah's versatility and imposing frame could have come in handy next season, but £30m for a player who has not even started 20 Premier League games is another transfer masterstroke from the men upstairs.

One wonders how Ben Doak would have performed in Chiesa's place in 2024-25, but instead, the 19-year-old attacker made a name for himself at Championship side Middlesbrough.

Doak managed three goals and seven assists in the second tier before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury, but the Reds are unlikely to be able to offer him the regular minutes he is now pining for.

However, Everton might, as Liverpool's Merseyside rivals are supposedly determined to bring him across the city and are prepared to offer £20m to make a move happen.

A penny for Andrew Robertson's thoughts when he first learned of Liverpool's pursuit of Kerkez, as the long-serving left-back prepares to relinquish his Anfield throne after eight years.

Worth at least four times the above figure during his prime years, Robertson was one of a select few Liverpool players whose performances in 2024-25 came in for more criticism than celebration, in particular the defensive side of his game.

Atletico Madrid are rumoured to be showing interest in a shock deal for Robertson, who could line up against former teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold in the Madrid derby should that marquee move occur - not a bad pre-game storyline.

Fans of Liverpool and fans of their rivals surely shared the view that the Reds pulled off the bargain transfer of the 2024 summer window when Federico Chiesa arrived for a little over £10m, having slipped down the pecking order at Juventus.

However, Richard Hughes and co arguably got what they paid for in this case, as when he was not injured, the Euro 2024 winner only played 14 times in all competitions last term, including a mere 104 Premier League minutes.

Chiesa should benefit from a proper pre-season this time around and still has three years on his contract, but a return to Italy cannot be discounted, especially as he recently talked it up.

While Liverpool fans may be ambivalent towards several of these players going, club favourite Wataru Endo would undoubtedly depart to tremendous fanfare after two years of solid service.

The Japan international would have been under no illusions about his status at the club when he arrived in 2023, but he has effectively done the dirty work when called upon and is a highly valued member of the squad.

However, Endo has conceded that he is "not satisfied" with his playing time at Liverpool, who should not block him from going if the right offer comes along, but the Reds are not expected to force him out the door either.

Someone who could be viewed as an Endo understudy, Tyler Morton was the Reds' forgotten man in the second half of the 2024-25 season, quietly going about his recovery from a season-ending shoulder injury.

Now back to full fitness, the midfielder is helping England on their quest to defend their Under-21 European Championships title, while potentially trying to put himself in the shop window as well.

Bayer Leverkusen were reported to have taken an interest in a loan deal last summer, and given both clubs' positive relationship and the possible exit of Granit Xhaka to AC Milan, it would not be a complete shock to see that one re-explored.

One of two six-month wonders from the 2020-21 campaign - we will get onto the other one shortly - English defender Nat Phillips will forever be held in high regard by the Anfield faithful as he finally packs his bags for good.

An injury-hit Liverpool would not have qualified for the Champions League without Phillips excelling in defence, but he failed to kick on afterwards and is now on the verge of signing for West Bromwich Albion.

It is not clear how much the Reds will receive for their half-season hero, but his Transfermarkt value reads a nominal £2.6m, which is certainly not beyond the realm of possibility in real life either.

Also filling the Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez voids expertly in 2020-21, Rhys Williams has since failed to settle, enduring a few loan spells in the lower leagues with mixed success.

The 24-year-old did come good at Morecambe last season, making 32 starts in League Two and scoring one goal, but a permanent exit alongside former partner Phillips is surely now on the cards.

Williams only has one year left to run on his Liverpool deal, and given his paltry price tag, it would not be a total shock to see the Reds agree to a free transfer for the good of his career.