Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly ready to step up their interest in Liverpool’s Harvey Elliott this summer.

The 22-year-old has made a total of 147 first-team appearances for the Reds across all competitions since joining from Fulham in 2019, winning six trophies including two EFL Cups and his first Premier league title last season.

However, Elliott was limited to only two starts and 16 substitute outings in the 2024-25 Premier League and had to settle for a peripheral role in Arne Slot's squad.

The versatile youngster, who is comfortable operating in several different midfield and attacking positions, recently admitted that he does not want to be “wasting years” of his career as he faces an important decision over his long-term future at Anfield.

Elliott has two years remaining on his contract at Liverpool and has been linked with clubs in both England and abroad, with one recent report claiming that he is most likely to secure a move to Serie A.

Brighton ‘willing to pay up to £40m’ for Elliott

Borussia Dortmund have also been credited with an interest along with Premier League sides Newcastle United and Aston Villa, the latter of whom were said to be leading the race for Elliott’s signature earlier this week.

However, according to The Sun, Brighton have identified Elliott as their key summer target and they would be willing to pay up to £40m for the England Under-21 international.

The report adds that Elliott was linked with a move to Nottingham Forest earlier in the summer, but he turned down the option of a move to the City Ground as he felt that he would not suit their playing style.

Elliott would have ‘no issue’ playing for Brighton, though, who are renowned for their attacking brand of football and developing young players.

Fabian Hurzeler’s side are now said to be tracking Elliott and view him as a player who can help take the Seagulls the next level.

Could Milner persuade Elliott to join Brighton?

Sources also claim that the presence of experienced midfielder James Milner - Liverpool’s former vice-captain - could help persuade Elliott to make the switch to the Amex Stadium.

Milner, who spent eight years at Liverpool before joining Brighton in 2023, recently extended his contract at the club which will see him remain on the South Coast beyond his 40th birthday.

Speculation over a move for Elliott to Brighton comes at a time when star attacker Joao Pedro is being linked with a big-money exit amid reported interest from the likes of Liverpool, Chelsea, Arsenal and Newcastle.

Midfielder Matt O’Riley, who only joined the club from Celtic last summer, has also been tipped to depart, with Atalanta BC said to have tabled a £25.6m bid.

Brighton, who finished eighth in the Premier League last season, have already made four signings this summer, including the £29.8m addition of teenage forward Charalampos Kostoulas from Olympiacos.