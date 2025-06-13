Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea appear to have been handed a boost in their pursuit of Liverpool-linked forward Joao Pedro, who is expected to leave Brighton & Hove Albion this summer.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a star player at Brighton & Hove Albion over the last two seasons, scoring 30 goals in 70 appearances across all competitions, and he has subsequently caught the attention of several top English clubs.

Although Pedro still has three years remaining on his contract at the Amex Stadium, the Brazilian has made the decision to leave Brighton this summer and the Seagulls are aware of the situation, according to his teammate Igor Julio.

Speaking about Pedro’s future to Trivela, Igor said: “Joao Pedro had already told Brighton some time ago that his desire was to leave, seek new things, take the next step.

“It seems it will be difficult and complicated for him to stay here, we have to be honest, the club already knows that.”

“Very happy for him. He deserves it,” Igor added. “He's been here in England for five years and hasn't played for a big team yet. It's his moment, his time, so he can make the best decision and be happy wherever he is.”

Pedro signed for Brighton from Watford for a then club-record £30m fee in July 2023, just a few weeks before 27-year-old defender Igor arrived at the Amex from Fiorentina for a reported £14.5m.

Liverpool-linked Pedro “wants to live in London” amid Arsenal, Chelsea interest

Aware of Pedro’s desire to leave, Igor has encouraged his Brazilian compatriot to join Premier League champions Liverpool, but he has revealed that the forward has a preference for moving to London, which seemingly gives both Arsenal and Chelsea an advantage in the race for his signature.

“He always told me that he really wants to live in London, so I think he will prioritise what comes from there first,” said Igor.

According to Trivela, Chelsea had aspiration of signing Pedro for the FIFA Club World Cup later this month, but a swoop for the forward failed to bear fruit before Tuesday’s transfer deadline.

Instead, Enzo Maresca’s side prioritised the £30m addition of Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap, who has signed a six-year deal is set to battle with Nicolas Jackson for starts up front for the Blues.

As for Arsenal, they are also said to be keeping tabs on Pedro among a number of other centre-forward targets including RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko and Sporting Lisbon's Viktor Gyokeres.

It is claimed that if the Gunners are unable to strike a deal for either Sesko or Gyokeres, then Pedro could become a ‘more effective target’ for Mikel Arteta’s side later in the summer window.

Newcastle United are another English club who have been credited with an interest in Pedro, with Brighton expected to demand at least £50m for the former Fluminense man.