Brighton & Hove Albion defender Igor Julio has revealed that he has “always dreamed” of playing for Premier League champions Liverpool.

The 27-year-old expressed his admiration for the Reds during an interview with Brazilian news outlet Trivela when also discussing the future of his Brighton teammate Joao Pedro, who has been tipped for a summer departure.

Igor has revealed that Pedro has informed Brighton of his desire to leave the club and the forward has a preference for moving to London amid reported interest from both Arsenal and Chelsea.

However, if it were up to Igor, he would choose Liverpool as Pedro’s next destination, although his opinion is influenced by his own dream of one day playing for the Merseyside giants.

“I told [Pedro] that he has to think about what he wants from his career,” Igor told Trivela. “In my opinion, if I were going to a ‘Big Six’ team, I would go to a team that fights for the Premier League, plays in the Champions League and is always in a position to win.

“I would go to a Liverpool team and I think he would fit in perfectly at Liverpool. It's because I've always dreamed of playing for Liverpool and I would go there.”

What does the future hold for Igor Julio at Brighton?

Igor joined Brighton from Fiorentina for a reported £14.5m in July 2023, just a few weeks after Pedro arrived at the Amex from Watford for a then club-record £30m fee.

The left-footed defender played 33 times for the Seagulls across all competitions in his debut campaign, but he was limited to just 13 Premier League outings and three more in the EFL Cup last season due to injury.

Although Igor has two years left on his contract, there has been some tentative speculation over his future at Brighton at a time when Fabian Hurzeler’s side have been linked with defensive reinforcements.

The Seagulls are reportedly closing in on the signing of Diego Coppola from Hellas Verona, while they are also understood to have agreed a deal to sign Olivier Boscagli from PSV Eindhoven on a free transfer.

Igor is ready to prove his fitness and gain regular first-team football at Brighton, but that could prove challenging if centre-back duo Coppola and Boscagli are added to a squad already including Lewis Dunk, Jan Paul van Hecke, Adam Webster and January signing Eiran Cashin.

While Igor may have a desire to play for Liverpool, it remains to be seen whether Arne Slot’s side would be interested in adding the Brazilian to their ranks, though the Reds could be in the market for a new central defender if Bayer Leverkusen-linked Jarell Quansah leaves Anfield.