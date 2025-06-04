Liverpool transfer news: Harvey Elliott 'most likely destination' emerges amid speculation

By , Senior Reporter
Liverpool midfielder Elliott 'most likely destination' emerges amid transfer talk
© Imago
Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is allegedly most likely to sign for a club in a specific division if he departs Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is allegedly most likely to move to Serie A if he leaves Anfield during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has just collected a Premier League winners medal on the back of making 18 appearances in the top flight during 2024-25.

However, just two of those outings came from the starting lineup, Elliott also making only four further starts in different competitions.

As a result, Elliott has openly acknowledged that he does not know where his future lies, albeit declaring that he would prefer to remain on Merseyside.

That said, according to Football Insider, it has become increasingly likely that the playmaker will move on to pastures new.

Harvey Elliott celebrates scoring against Paris Saint-Germain, on March 5, 2025© Imago

Why could Elliott move to Italy?

The report alleges that Liverpool are of the opinion that Elliott's game is more suited to Serie A than the Premier League.

Although opportunities would still come at Liverpool if he stayed put, it is highly unlikely that he will ever become a regular starter.

Two clubs from Italy are said to be monitoring the situation, as are teams from the Bundesliga, but none of those are named at this stage.

Elliott currently has two years remaining on his contract and there currently appears no prospect of those terms being extended.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot pictured on March 11, 2025© Imago

Much for Liverpool, Elliott to ponder

Liverpool have already lost the presence of Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold at a time when Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are all being linked with a transfer away from the club.

Federico Chiesa is another possible exit, and it leaves Arne Slot in a position where he will have concern over how many of his squad could move elsewhere.

Elliott needs more starts to elevate his game, yet his versatility means that he would remain an important part of the group if he stays.

All things considered, one more year together may make more sense for all parties, and it would provide Elliott with clarity over whether he has a long-term future at the club.

ID:574265:1false2false3false: from db desktop :LenBod:collect4907:
Written by
Darren Plant

Click here for more stories about Harvey Elliott

Click here for more stories about Liverpool

Collect / Create New Data
Share this article now:
Bayer Leverkusen attacker Florian Wirtz celebrates scoring during his side's match against Wolfsburg on September 22, 2024
Read Next:
Liverpool's summer transfer window: Targets, budget, and priority positions
>
Sports Mole Logo
Enter your email address to subscribe to Sports Mole's free daily transfer newsletter! Sent twice a day during the transfer window.
Read more about Harvey Elliott Caoimhin Kelleher Trent Alexander-Arnold Luis Diaz Diogo Jota Darwin Nunez Federico Chiesa Arne Slot Football