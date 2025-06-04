Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is allegedly most likely to sign for a club in a specific division if he departs Anfield during the summer transfer window.

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott is allegedly most likely to move to Serie A if he leaves Anfield during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old has just collected a Premier League winners medal on the back of making 18 appearances in the top flight during 2024-25.

However, just two of those outings came from the starting lineup, Elliott also making only four further starts in different competitions.

As a result, Elliott has openly acknowledged that he does not know where his future lies, albeit declaring that he would prefer to remain on Merseyside.

That said, according to Football Insider, it has become increasingly likely that the playmaker will move on to pastures new.

© Imago

Why could Elliott move to Italy?

The report alleges that Liverpool are of the opinion that Elliott's game is more suited to Serie A than the Premier League.

Although opportunities would still come at Liverpool if he stayed put, it is highly unlikely that he will ever become a regular starter.

Two clubs from Italy are said to be monitoring the situation, as are teams from the Bundesliga, but none of those are named at this stage.

Elliott currently has two years remaining on his contract and there currently appears no prospect of those terms being extended.

© Imago

Much for Liverpool, Elliott to ponder

Liverpool have already lost the presence of Caoimhin Kelleher and Trent Alexander-Arnold at a time when Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota and Darwin Nunez are all being linked with a transfer away from the club.

Federico Chiesa is another possible exit, and it leaves Arne Slot in a position where he will have concern over how many of his squad could move elsewhere.

Elliott needs more starts to elevate his game, yet his versatility means that he would remain an important part of the group if he stays.

All things considered, one more year together may make more sense for all parties, and it would provide Elliott with clarity over whether he has a long-term future at the club.