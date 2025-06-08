The latest transfer news and rumours, with a Liverpool star a target for Everton, Jack Grealish facing criticism, and a Tottenham Hotspur target agreeing to leave.

Everton manager David Moyes is said to have long admired Liverpool youngster Ben Doak, and the Toffees boss would like to bring him to the blue half of Merseyside.

Moyes returned to Everton in January, taking charge of the club after Sean Dyche had been sacked, and he was able to successfully guide the team to Premier League survival.

The Scotsman has brought back a sense of optimism amongst supporters, and fans are now looking forward to the transfer window hoping to avoid a fight for their top-flight status next term.

Liverpool winger Doak is said to be a target for the Toffees this summer, but they face a number of stumbling blocks to complete a deal for the 19-year-old.

TEAMtalk claim that while Everton would be willing to bid as high as £20m, the Reds are said to value the attacker closer to £30m, a fee that could scupper any potential deal.

Alexis Mac Allister has claimed that Jack Grealish is the opponent to have irritated him the most on a football pitch, and added that he has wanted to foul him.

The Argentine midfielder enjoyed a successful season with Liverpool, winning the Premier League title and playing a starring role in the process.

However, the 26-year-old has not been selected for international duty this month due to a minor injury, and in his time off Mac Allister has spoken about how Manchester City forward Grealish has frustrated him.

In quotes reported by The Mirror, the Reds man name-checked Grealish as an annoying opponent, saying: "Grealish - you feel like kicking him, but even when you do, he gets right back up, and somehow, that makes you feel like you're winning!"

Mac Allister's comments are a stark reminder of the talent that the City star possesses, but it is difficult to see how the 29-year-old can return to his best under Pep Guardiola if he is given such little time on the pitch.

Atletico Madrid are said to have reached an agreement with Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso on personal terms, with a deal advancing between the two clubs for the reported Tottenham Hotspur target.

Spurs are set to undergo a summer of change having parted company with boss Ange Postecoglou, though Thomas Frank has already emerged as a frontrunner to replace the Australian.

Frank will be keen to make additions to the Tottenham squad if he does make the switch from Brentford, and he could look to address his side's defensive weakness in midfield.

The club have an option to sign Cardoso from Real Betis, but transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has claimed that Atletico Madrid are close to sealing a £25m deal for the American.