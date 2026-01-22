Liverpool lineup vs. Bournemouth: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Mohamed Salah, Ibrahima Konate decisions

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jan 2026 12:18

Liverpool wing king Mohamed Salah should make his first Premier League start of 2026 in Saturday's showdown with Bournemouth at the Vitality Stadium.

The 33-year-old was immediately reinstated to the starting lineup for Wednesday's 3-0 Champions League victory over Marseille, following his return from the Africa Cup of Nations.

Salah did not have a direct hand in any of Liverpool's goals at the Orange Velodrome, but the Egyptian came close to making his mark and should be retained in the starting lineup for the clash with the Cherries.

Arne Slot's Salah decision is made slightly easier by Federico Chiesa's new injury - which may or may not rule him out of this game - while Alexander Isak (calf), Conor Bradley (knee) and Giovanni Leoni (knee) are guaranteed to miss out.

As Liverpool chase their first Premier League victory of 2026, none of Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz or Dominik Szoboszlai should be demoted from the forward line for this weekend's fixture either.

Ryan Gravenberch will be retained in midfield too, but Curtis Jones's duelling ability should come in handy, so Alexis Mac Allister may drop out of the XI.

Further back, Ibrahima Konate missed the victory over Marseille due to a personal matter, but the Frenchman will likely come back into contention this weekend and could demote Joe Gomez to the bench.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Frimpong, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Jones; Salah, Szoboszlai, Wirtz; Ekitike

> Click here to see how Bournemouth could line up for this match