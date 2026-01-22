Bournemouth lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash after Marcus Tavernier injury blow

By Ben Knapton | 22 Jan 2026 12:06 , Last updated: 22 Jan 2026 12:18

Bournemouth boss Andoni Iraola will be forced into an attacking alteration for Saturday's Premier League showdown with Liverpool at the Vitality Stadium.

The Cherries lost Marcus Tavernier to a hamstring injury in Monday's 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, and Iraola has conceded that the scorer of the opening goal in that game will be sidelined for "some time".

Will Dennis (ankle), Enes Unal (groin), David Brooks (ankle), Tyler Adams (knee), Ben Gannon-Doak (thigh) and Justin Kluivert (knee) are also out of contention for Bournemouth, who are now down to the bare bones in the forward line.

With no Antoine Semenyo to call upon, Alex Jimenez should be pushed further forward, joining Eli Junior Kroupi, Evanilson and Amine Adli in the final third; the latter was also forcibly withdrawn on Monday but will ostensibly be OK.

The hosts have at least reinforced their midfield ranks with the signing of Alex Toth from Ferencvaros for £10.4m, but the 20-year-old should not make his full debut just yet, as Alex Scott and Lewis Cook continue centrally.

Jimenez starting on the right wing will open up a spot for Adam Smith to return at right-back, likely as part of an otherwise unchanged backline.

In-demand defender Marcos Senesi is thought to be attracting glances from Juventus and Barcelona, but there is little chance of the Argentine leaving in January.

Bournemouth possible starting lineup:

Petrovic; Smith, Hill, Senesi, Truffert; Scott, Cook; Jimenez, Kroupi, Adli; Evanilson

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up for this match