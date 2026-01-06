Liverpool lineup vs. Arsenal: Predicted XI for Premier League clash amid Hugo Ekitike, Florian Wirtz concerns

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jan 2026 17:03

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is waiting with bated breath to hear the latest on Hugo Ekitike's condition ahead of Thursday's Premier League showdown with Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium.

The Frenchman was nowhere to be seen in the 2-2 draw with Fulham over the weekend; Slot explained that he was initially dealing with delayed onset of muscle soreness (DOMS), but scans revealed something "a little more".

Slot is expected to update supporters in his pre-game press conference on Wednesday, but given the tight turnaround, there is no guarantee that Ekitike will be available for the clash with the leaders.

The striker's absence would be particularly problematic given that Mohamed Salah and Alexander Isak are both unavailable, so Cody Gakpo may have to fill in as the most advanced attacker once again.

The Dutchman should be working alongside an unchanged supporting cast in Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Florian Wirtz, although the latter has also been dealing with muscular fatigue of late and may not last the full 90.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister are shoo-ins in midfield, although Jeremie Frimpong is an alternative at either right-back or right-wing, while Andrew Robertson could provide invaluable experience.

However, Slot should stick with Conor Bradley and Milos Kerkez, who will have the unenviable job of trying to keep Bukayo Saka in check, as he puts out an unaltered XI.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Bradley, Konate, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Mac Allister, Gravenberch; Szoboszlai, Wirtz, Jones; Gakpo

