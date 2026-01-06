Arsenal lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League clash as Bukayo Saka chases new Gunners record

By Ben Knapton | 06 Jan 2026 16:53 , Last updated: 06 Jan 2026 17:03

Arsenal wing wizard Bukayo Saka will be aiming to set a new Gunners record on his return to the first XI for Thursday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

The England international was only a second-half substitute in Saturday's 3-2 win over Bournemouth, but he nevertheless provided an assist for Declan Rice's crucial second goal at the Vitality Stadium.

Saka is now expected to displace Noni Madueke at the Emirates, where he could become the first Arsenal player in history to score in four straight league home games against Liverpool, having netted in 2024-25, 2023-24 and 2022-23.

The 24-year-old is expected to be one of two attacking alterations from Mikel Arteta, who should also recall Leandro Trossard in place of Gabriel Martinelli, but Viktor Gyokeres is likely to be retained over Gabriel Jesus up top.

Fresh from scoring his first Premier League brace on his 296th appearance, Rice will operate in the left eight role again, as part of an unchanged engine room with Martin Zubimendi and captain Martin Odegaard.

Fans are awaiting news on Riccardo Calafiori's condition after the Italian sat out the Bournemouth victory with his "very awkward" injury, one that no further detail has been released on.

However, Piero Hincapie is a more than capable deputy, and the Bayer Leverkusen loanee will likely operate as part of an unchanged back four ahead of number one David Raya.

Arsenal possible starting lineup:

Raya; Timber, Saliba, Gabriel, Hincapie; Odegaard, Zubimendi, Rice; Saka, Gyokeres, Trossard

