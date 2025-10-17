Sports Mole rounds up Liverpool's latest injury and suspension news ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash against Manchester United.

Liverpool's first match back after the international break will come against fierce rivals Manchester United at Anfield on Sunday, and the hosts will be desperate to get back to winning ways.

The Reds are second in the Premier League but have lost each of their last three in all competitions, and they could find themselves four points behind first-placed Arsenal by the time they kick off against United.

Arne Slot will hope that the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate have not picked up serious injuries over the course of the October international break.

Status: Out

Type of injury: ACL

Possible return date: Unknown

Giovanni Leoni was bought from Parma in the summer with expectations that he would fight for a place in the XI despite being just 18 years old, but a tragic knee injury against Southampton in September ruled him out for the rest of the season.

Status: Out

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: November 22 (vs. Nottingham Forest)

Alisson Becker is no stranger to injury, and he is expected to be sidelined until around the November international break following his latest setback against Galatasaray on September 30.

Ryan Gravenberch

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Hamstring

Return date: October 19 (vs. Manchester United)

Ryan Gravenberch was withdrawn after 45 minutes by the Netherlands when they faced Finland last weekend, though the midfielder did confirm that his substitution was precautionary.

Ibrahima Konate

Status: Out

Type of injury: Quad

Return date: October 19 (vs. Manchester United)

Ibrahima Konate was taken off against Chelsea on October 4 due to injury concerns, and while he did travel with the French national team, he did withdraw from the squad.

The centre-back has not yet been ruled out of the game against the Red Devils, though he will be in a race against time to be fit.

Status: Doubt

Type of injury: Unknown

Return date: October 19 (vs. Manchester United)

Wataru Endo was forced to withdraw from the Japan national team, and little is known about the extent of his injury at this stage.

LIVERPOOL SUSPENSION LIST

Liverpool have no players suspended for this game.

