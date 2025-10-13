Ryan Gravenberch faces a potential absence for Liverpool’s clash against Manchester United due to a suspected hamstring injury on international duty with the Netherlands.





Liverpool may be without Ryan Gravenberch for the Premier League match against Manchester United after the midfielder was substituted due to a suspected hamstring injury during the Netherlands’ 4-0 World Cup 2026 qualifier win over Finland.

The Dutch midfielder was taken off at the break with Ronald Koeman's team already leading 3-0, and a goal from Cody Gakpo in the 84th minute extended the comfortable lead, following first-half goals from Donyell Malen, Virgil van Dijk and Memphis Depay.

While the Netherlands did not require Gravenberch’s involvement after his substitution, Arne Slot must have been tense after seeing his key midfielder withdrawn at the interval.

Now, Oranje coach Koeman has given an update on the Liverpool player ahead of Sunday's Premier League clash with Manchester United.

Gravenberch injury: Koeman offers useful update on Liverpool midfielder

According to Sky Sports News, the Netherlands boss emphasised that Gravenberch’s substitution was precautionary, alleviating concerns among Liverpool supporters.

"[Gravenberch] indicated he had some minor hamstring problems, said Koeman after Sunday’s victory. "Of course, we didn't take any risks with that.”

While the Reds’ medical team will assess the Liverpool man before hosting the Red Devils in gameweek eight, Koeman’s early comments ought to have relieved Slot, whose team had lost three games in a row before the hiatus.

The Reds suffered two Premier League losses to Crystal Palace and Chelsea, sandwiched between a Champions League loss to Galatasaray, with the domestic defeats causing the Reds to slip to second in the table.

With Slot already dealing with a defensive crisis worsened by Ibrahima Konate’s withdrawal from the France squad, the defending league champions will be relieved by Koeman’s Gravenberch remarks.

What happens if Liverpool lose Gravenberch?

If tests at Liverpool’s medical centre reveal that the hamstring injury is more severe than initially feared, then Slot's midfield would be without a key lynchpin.

Gravenberch has elevated his game under his compatriot’s management, arguably becoming the league’s top defensive midfielder.

If he misses out, then Slot’s limited options could see the manager relying on Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones at the base of his midfield.

Wataru Endo should ideally be the like-for-like replacement, but the Japan international is touch-and-go for the Man United match after missing his country’s October fixtures with an undisclosed injury.

Stefan Bajcetic, another defensive midfield option, is absent after requiring surgery in the summer for a recurrence of a previous hamstring problem.



