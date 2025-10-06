Liverpool are facing a potential centre-back crisis for their Premier League clash with Manchester United later this month as an experienced Reds player withdraws from international duty due to injury.

Liverpool have been dealt another injury blow amid their worrying losing run, as Wataru Endo has been forced to withdraw from the Japan squad due to an unspecified problem.

The experienced midfielder came off the bench for the final few moments of Saturday's 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Premier League - only his sixth appearance of the season in all competitions.

Endo has only been a bit-part Liverpool player ever since he joined the Reds in 2023 under Jurgen Klopp, totalling just 145 minutes in the 2025-26 campaign so far.

However, the 32-year-old's lack of action has not prevented him from picking up an unexplained injury, one that is severe enough to rule him out of Japan's international fixtures this month.

Endo was due to represent the Samurai Blue in their friendly clashes with Paraguay and Brazil, but the former Stuttgart midfielder will instead spend the next fortnight recuperating from his latest issue.

Liverpool confirm Endo injury withdrawal from Japan squad

"Wataru Endo has withdrawn from the Japan squad for their fixtures during the October international window," the Reds said in a statement. "The Liverpool midfielder had been selected by his country to participate in Kirin Challenge Cup matches against Paraguay and Brazil.

"However, the Japan FA announced on Monday that Endo will not be involved, citing an injury. Endo was a late substitute for the Reds on Saturday as they were beaten 2-1 at Chelsea in the Premier League."

Endo's injury is unlikely to alter Slot's midfield plans too much, as the 32-year-old is behind Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister and Curtis Jones in the engine room pecking order.

However, Endo can also be used as an auxiliary centre-back, and his absence therefore deprives the Reds of another option in defence following a concerning blow to Ibrahima Konate at Stamford Bridge.

Endo has registered two goals and two assists in 81 matches for the Premier League champions in all competitions and has played three games for the club at centre-back, according to Transfermarkt.

Liverpool's defensive crisis worsens with Endo injury

While Endo is undoubtedly a last-resort option in defence, the Japan international is an option in defence regardless, and his blow could hardly have come at a more inconvenient time for Slot.

The Dutchman is already working without Giovanni Leoni for the entire season due to his ACL injury, while Konate suffered a quadriceps problem during the defeat to Chelsea.

There is still no information on the severity of Konate and Endo's injuries, and there is a chance that the duo could be fit and ready for Manchester United on October 19 following a two-week recovery period.

However, Slot is now down to the bare bones in central defence, where Joe Gomez and Virgil van Dijk could pair up against the Red Devils if neither Endo nor Konate are back in time.

The Liverpool manager's only other alternative option in that role is Rhys Williams, but the injury-plagued 2020-21 hero has not made a senior appearance for the Reds in over four years.