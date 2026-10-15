Liverpool lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash including Nyoni decision

Liverpool will be without at least four players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Ryan Gravenberch was controversially sent off in the 3-0 home defeat to Manchester City last weekend and will subsequently serve a one-match suspension, while Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Conor Bradley and Giovanni Leoni (both knee) remain sidelined with injuries.

Following Liverpool’s 6-3 Champions League win in Austria against LASK Linz, head coach Andoni Iraola was unable to confirm whether Dominik Szoboszlai (hamstring), Cody Gakpo (ankle) or Alexander Isak (thigh) would be fit to return against Brentford, leaving the trio as doubts.

Lewis Koumas scored on his first Champions League start for Liverpool in midweek and could be rewarded with another start as a centre-forward, while Bradley Barcola will be hoping to build on his first career hat-trick and is expected to operate on the left side of attack.

Victor Munoz will push Rio Ngumoha for a start on the right wing, while under-fire Florian Wirtz delivered an improved performance and an assist in midweek, and the playmaker is set to continue in the number 10 role.

With Liverpool light in the midfield department, Iraola may decide to hand academy graduate Trey Nyoni, 19, his first Premier League start alongside Alexis Mac Allister. Wataru Endo is a more experienced option at the Spaniard’s disposal if needed.

Ronald Araujo and Jeremie Frimpong both scored against LASK Linz, but it is the former who appears more likely to start at right-back, joining captain Virgil van Dijk, Jeremy Jacquet and Milos Kerkez in a four-man defence.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Araujo, Jacquet, Van Dijk, Kerkez; Nyoni, Mac Allister; Munoz, Wirtz, Barcola; Koumas

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up against Liverpool