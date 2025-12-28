Liverpool news: Arne Slot reveals why the Reds have not seen true value of summer transfer spending spree

By Ben Sully | 28 Dec 2025 14:16 , Last updated: 28 Dec 2025 14:19

Liverpool head coach Arne Slot has insisted that injuries are the main reason why the club have failed to reap the rewards of the summer spending spree.

After winning the Premier League title last term, the Reds splashed out nearly £450m in the summer in a bid to retain their crown and push for trophies in other competitions.

The Reds signed Alexander Isak from Newcastle United for a British record fee of £125m, while they spent £116.5m on Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike for £79m.

Liverpool also delved into their significant transfer kitty to buy the defensive trio of Giovanni Leoni, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez.

Slot blames injuries for new signings' struggles

The Reds recorded a third consecutive Premier League victory in Saturday's home clash against Wolverhampton Wanderers, but it has not been all plain sailing this season, as demonstrated by the fact that they are 10 points adrift of leaders Arsenal.

Slot has pointed to the injuries that have prevented the club from experiencing all the benefits of their summer spending.

“I think a lot has been said by so many people about the amount of money we’ve spent last summer,” Slot said as per Sky Sports News.

“But unfortunately, not all of the money we’ve spent we have used and that has to do with the injuries of these players.

“Jeremie Frimpong is a great example: now if he is fit, he can definitely help us because last week he had the assist against Tottenham, and he had a great assist against Wolves.

“Pace - that’s what he has, and that’s so important and crucial in modern-day football. The first goal we scored was pure individual ability, quick – bam, bam – and a cut-back cross.”

Which summer signings have struggled with injury?

Giovanni Leoni has been deprived of the chance to impress in his first season as a Liverpool player after he sustained an anterior cruciate ligament injury in September.

Frimpong, who arrived from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer, has been restricted to just six Premier League appearances due to a hamstring issue.

Alexander Isak became the latest summer signing to be struck down by injury when he suffered a serious leg injury in the process of scoring in the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur before Christmas.

The Sweden international is now set to miss at least a couple of months, denying him the chance of building upon his second Premier League goal.